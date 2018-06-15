Fortem Resources Announces Amendments to Extend Payment Obligations Under Utah Property Purchase Agreements

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2018 / Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCQB: FTMR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into two amending agreements which have the effect of postponing certain payments relating to its Utah property interests.

Purchase and Sale Agreement - Black Dragon

On May 28, 2018, but effective as of March 1, 2017, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Black Dragon Energy, LLC ("Black Dragon") entered into a Second Amendment to Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "BD Amendment"), which amended the terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated effective March 1, 2017 (the "BD PSA"), between WEM Dragon, LLC ("WEM") and Black Dragon with respect to the Moenkopi formation and has the effect of postponing certain payments relating to certain of its Utah property interests until August 1, 2019, provided that, if the shares of common stock of the Company are not listed on the TSX Venture Exchange on or before August 1, 2018, the payment deadline will remain December 31, 2018.

In connection with the BD Amendment, the Company entered into a Ratification of Purchase and Sale Agreement with WEM on May 28, 2018 but effective March 1, 2017, whereby the Company ratified, adopted and approved the BD Amendment.

Purchase and Sale Agreement - Rolling Rock

On May 28, 2018, but effective as of March 1, 2017, our wholly-owned subsidiary Rolling Rock Resources, LLC ("Rolling Rock") entered into a Third Amendment to Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "RR Amendment"), which amended the terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated effective March 1, 2017 (the "RR PSA"), between Rockies Standard Oil Company, LLC ("RSOC") and Rolling Rock with respect to the Mancos formation and has the effect of postponing certain payments relating to certain of its Utah property interests until August 1, 2019, provided that, if the shares of common stock of the Company are not listed on the TSX Venture Exchange on or before August 1, 2018, the payment deadline will remain December 31, 2018.

In connection with the RR Amendment, the Company entered into a Ratification of Purchase and Sale Agreement with RSOC on May 28, 2018 but effective March 1, 2017, whereby the Company ratified, adopted and approved the RR Amendment.

About Fortem Resources

Fortem Resources Inc. is a publicly traded oil and gas production, development and exploration company, which holds properties in Western Canada and Utah and is seeking North American & International expansion through an acquisition strategy. The Company's common shares are quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol FTMR.

