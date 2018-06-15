Sphinx Closes $259,750 Private Placement Financing

MontrÃ©al, QuÃ©bec (FSCwire) - Sphinx Resources Ltd. (“Sphinx” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: SFX) announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement

(the “Private Placement”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $259,750.

The Private Placement was comprised of:

5,000,000 common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 per share; and

150,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.065 per flow-through share. The flow-through shares shall qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The securities of the Corporation to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring October 16, 2018. Management of the Corporation subscribed for an amount of $9,750 of the Private Placement.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund the Corporation’s zinc projects (Calumet-Sud, Tessouat, Tessouat-Sud and Obwondiag) in the Pontiac regional municipal county in southwestern Quebec and for general working capital purposes.

The Private Placement has been conditionally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. In connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation has agreed to pay a finder a finder’s fee of $1,000.

About Québec and Sphinx

Quebec has established itself as one of the world’s most attractive mining jurisdictions, ranking 6th globally (Fraser Institute press release, February 28 2017). The Quebec government has created market confidence by following a proactive approach to mining policy. Quebec’s mining sector has also been encouraged by the clarity and certainty of the legal and regulatory framework adopted by its government. Sphinx is engaged in the generation and acquisition of exploration projects in Québec.

