Arizona Mining Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Mining Inc. (TSX:AZ) (“Arizona Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results from its 2018 annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management.



Each of the nominees listed in Arizona Mining’s Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2018 was elected as a director. A summary of the results is as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Name of Nominee Number % Number % Number % John Boehner 191,593,565 99.91% - - 170,577 0.09% James (Jim) Gowans 191,560,369 99.89% - - 203,773 0.11% Poonam Puri 190,644,560 99.42% - - 1,119,582 0.58% William Mulrow 191,598,209 99.91% - - 165,933 0.09% Donald R. Siemens 186,325,642 97.16% - - 5,438,500 2.84% Donald R. Taylor 191,178,084 99.69% - - 586,058 0.31% Richard W. Warke 188,999,398 98.56% - - 2,764,744 1.44% Gillian Winckler 191,735,338 99.98% - - 28,804 0.02%

Shareholders also voted in favour of a resolution re-appointing PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the re-adoption of the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About Arizona Mining

Arizona Mining Inc. (an augustagroup company) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Hermosa Project located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. The Taylor Deposit, a zinc-lead-silver carbonate replacement deposit, has a resource of 15.2 million tons in the Measured Mineral Resource category grading 4.0% zinc, 4.0% lead and 1.6 opt silver, or 9.6% ZnEq, plus 85.8 million tons in the Indicated Mineral Resource category grading 4.2% zinc, 4.3% lead and 2.2 opt silver, or 10.5% ZnEq, and 43.6 million tons of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 3.9% zinc, 4.8% lead and 3.4 opt silver or 11.9% ZnEq, all reported in accordance with NI 43-101 guidelines utilizing a 4% ZnEq cutoff grade. The Taylor Deposit remains open to the north, west and south over land controlled by the Company and will be aggressively drilled to test the limits of the resource. The Company’s other project on the Hermosa property is the Central Deposit, a silver-manganese manto oxide project.

For additional information please contact:

Jerrold Annett

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Telephone: 416-366-5678 ext. 207

Email: jannett@arizonamining.com

Susan Muir

Vice-President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Telephone: 416-366-5678 ext. 202

Email: smuir@arizonamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained on this website constitutes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward looking statements, including statements with respect to the Company’s intentions for its Hermosa Project in Arizona, USA including, without limitation, construction of the twin exploration decline, future drilling and other work on the Taylor Deposit, a resource update, permitting, construction of the twin exploration decline and other work at the Hermosa Project, completing the Feasibility Study and statements of ‘outlook’ on this website. The Company would also like to caution the reader that the latest preliminary economic assessment (the 2018 PEA") on the Company’s Taylor Deposit that supports the technical feasibility or economic viability of the Taylor Deposit, including the marketability of the concentrate, mining methods, costs, recoveries and any other technical aspects related to the Taylor Deposit, is preliminary in nature and there is no certainty that the 2018 PEA will be realized. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as may, will, seek, anticipate, believe, plan, estimate, budget, schedule, forecast, project, expect, intend, or similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which, while considered reasonable by the Company, are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievement. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; actual results of exploration activities and economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters; changes in costs, including labour, infrastructure, operating and production costs; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals; variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, development or mining activities, including the failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; delays in completion of exploration, development or construction activities; changes in government legislation and regulation; the ability to maintain and renew existing licenses and permits or obtain required licenses and permits in a timely manner; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms in a timely manner; the potential for litigation including with respect to contests over title to properties; insurance not covering all the potential risks associated with a mining company operations; employee relations and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; the speculative nature of, and the risks involved in, the exploration, development and mining business; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2018.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information, there may be other risks, uncertainties and other factors that cause performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.