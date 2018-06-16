Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2018) - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has sold its interest in the Mocoa Porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit in Colombia (the "Property") to Libero Copper Corp. ("Libero") for 10,400,000 Common shares of Libero and a 2% net smelter returns royalty on production generated on the Property.

The receipt of the 10,400,000 Common shares of Libero on June 15, 2018 is pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 7, 2018, among the Company, Colombian Ventures Ltd., a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, Libero and Libero Resources Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Libero, at a deemed price of CDN$0.09 per share and an aggregate deemed price of CDN$936,000.

In connection with this acquisition, the total holdings in the Common shares of Libero held by the Company represent approximately 19% of the outstanding Common shares of Libero as of the date hereof. Immediately before such acquisition, the Company held no Common shares of Libero.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and the Company's head office is located at Suite 3100, Three Bentall Centre, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1J1. The principal business of the Company is to acquire interests in mineral properties with demonstrated potential for hosting economic mineral deposits with gold deposits as the primary focus, to undertake exploration and drilling campaigns to define and develop resources and reserves on these properties and to develop, construct and operate mines on such properties.

Libero's head office is located at Suite 2348 - 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2X8.

The Common shares of Libero that the Company is receiving pursuant to the Agreement are presently being held for investment purposes. In the future, the Company may dispose of the Common shares of Libero presently held by the Company or may acquire (whether directly or indirectly) additional Common shares of Libero, subject to a number of factors, including, among others, general market and economic conditions and other investment and business opportunities.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Katie Bromley, Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations (604-681-8371) or on the SEDAR profile of Libero at www.sedar.com.

About B2Gold Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, B2Gold Corp. is the world's new senior gold producer. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has five operating gold mines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Colombia and Finland.

With the first full year of production from the large, low-cost Fekola Mine, B2Gold is achieving transformational growth in 2018. Consolidated gold production is forecast to be between 910,000 and 950,000 ounces, representing an increase in annual consolidated gold production of approximately 300,000 ounces in 2018 versus 2017. Based on current assumptions, in 2018, consolidated cash operating costs are projected to be between $505 and $550 per ounce, and consolidated all-in sustaining costs are projected to be between $780 and $830 per ounce.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this News Release.

All amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. B2Gold's guidance presented in this news release reflects the total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% basis.

