Queensland Bauxite Ltd (ASX:QBL) to Recommence Trading on Thursday 21st June

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Queensland Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:QBL) (or "the Company") is delighted to announce that the ASX has approved the Company's Announcement to be released. The Company intends to release the announcement on Thursday 21 June 2018. QBL will recommence trading on the ASX following the release of the Announcement.The Board would like to thank our shareholders for their patience and support during this process. The Board also appreciates the guidance and assistance given to the Company during this period by the ASX.We hope that our shareholders will share our excitement about these significant acquisitions and milestones for our Company that the upcoming Announcement will present.The Board looks forward to QBL recommencing trading on the ASX platform.





Queensland Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:QBL) is an Australian listed company focused on the exploration and development of its bauxite tenements in Queensland and New South Wales. The Company's lead project is the South Johnstone Bauxite Deposit in northern Queensland which has rail running through the project area and is approximately 15-24 kilometres from the nearest deep water port. The Company intends to become a bauxite producer with a focus on commencing production at South Johnstone as early as possible. The Company also pursues additional investment opportunities, and has acquired a 55% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Limited, an Australian leader in the hemp and Cannabis industries.





