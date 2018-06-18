Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Heron Locks in Electricity Supply Contract to Power Woodlawn Mine

06:02 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Sydney, Australia, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heron Resources Ltd. (ASX:HRR, “Heron” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed an electricity supply contract with a major electricity retailer to power the Woodlawn Mine through the commissioning phase and into production in early 2019.

Heron’s Managing Director, Wayne Taylor, commented:

“The signing of the electricity supply contract is another step in bringing the Woodlawn project on line and ensures that the mine will have sufficient power through the commissioning phase and into production in 2019. We’ve run a competitive bid process during the past two months which has resulted in a positive outcome for the project. NSW has some of the cheapest electricity rates in Australia and we are pleased to have locked in a good rate for the 18/19 year.”

The Company will provide a further update on progress at Woodlawn early next week.

About Heron Resources Limited:

Heron’s primary focus is the development of its 100% owned, high grade Woodlawn Zinc-Copper Project located 250km southwest of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. In addition, the Company holds a significant high quality, gold and base metal tenement holding regional to the Woodlawn Project.


For further information visit www.heronresources.com.au or contact:
Australia:
Mr. Wayne Taylor
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +61 2 9119 8111 or +61 8 6500 9200
Email: heron@heronresources.com.au
Jon Snowball
FTI Consulting
+61 2 8298 6100
jon.snowball@fticonsulting.com

Follow us on Twitter       @Heron_Resources

Heron Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.heronresources.com.au


