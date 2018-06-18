Mexus gives an update on progress at the 8 Brothers/370 gold project

CABORCA, Mexico, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG)(“Mexus” or the “Company”) gave an update on progress at its 8 Brothers/370 gold project. The company has completed the crushing and loading of ore into the VAT leaching tank. Mexus is currently running tests on the crushed ore to assure the proper leaching solution is used. It is expected that this work will be done in the next few days with leaching commencing upon completion of these tests.



“We have all the necessary equipment and chemicals on site to begin leaching when tests are complete. The results of our first leach will give us a base line going forward as we work to improve recovery rates. This first test will produce gold and silver and will be the beginning of positive cash flow.” added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

