Mexus gives an update on progress at the 8 Brothers/370 gold project

09:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

CABORCA, Mexico, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG)(“Mexus” or the “Company”) gave an update on progress at its 8 Brothers/370 gold project. The company has completed the crushing and loading of ore into the VAT leaching tank. Mexus is currently running tests on the crushed ore to assure the proper leaching solution is used. It is expected that this work will be done in the next few days with leaching commencing upon completion of these tests.

“We have all the necessary equipment and chemicals on site to begin leaching when tests are complete. The results of our first leach will give us a base line going forward as we work to improve recovery rates. This first test will produce gold and silver and will be the beginning of positive cash flow.” added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.

New photos added to website

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

CONTACT: Inquiries - Paul Dent, 425-478-4908 pdent@mexusgoldus.com


