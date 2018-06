New Point Announces E.L. Hunsaker Appointed to the Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Point Exploration Corp. (CSE:NP) (OTC:NPEZF) (Frankfurt:4NP) (“New Point” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Senior Geologist, E.L. “Buster” Hunsaker, to the Board of Advisors. “I am very excited to welcome Buster to the Advisory Board for New Point,” commented Bryn Gardener-Evans, President & CEO. “Buster was integral to the recently announced Majuba Hill Copper Project acquisition — his knowledge of this project and other quality projects in the USA will bring enormous value to the company’s portfolio.”



New Point Advisor, E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker





Since the early 1980’s, Buster has been engaged in exploration and evaluation of quality mineral deposits primarily in the western United States. As well as designing, implementing, and managing exploration programs, Buster has been employed by both mid-size and major mining companies, including Atlas Precious Metals, Echo Bay, and Newmont, as Senior Geologist, Chief Mine Geologist, and Project Geologist. He holds a B.S. degree in Geological Engineering from Colorado School of Mines and an M.S. degree in Economic Geology from Colorado State University.

In 1995, Hunsaker Inc. was formed as a full-service, geological consulting business providing field services and all aspects of prospecting, early-stage exploration, and project management to mineral exploration companies. Hunsaker Inc. has been retained by numerous junior Canadian mining and exploration companies as well as major Nevada gold companies including Barrick Gold Corp., Newmont Exploration, AngloGold Mining, Vista Gold, and Kennecott.

The Company has granted, subject to exchange approval, 200,000 options at a price of $0.345 per unit to E.L. Hunsaker in conjunction with the appointment. The options, which immediately vest, have a five year Expiry term from the date of grant.

About New Point Exploration Corp.

New Point (CSE:NP) is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties related to the growing battery industry. Focused on high grade, prospective properties in North America, New Point is building a portfolio that includes lithium, cobalt and copper projects in prospective, mining-friendly jurisdictions. New Point, A Next Generation Metals Company.

On Behalf of the Board of New Point Exploration Corp.



Bryn Gardener-Evans

President & CEO



Corporate Office

1240-1140 West Pender St

Vancouver, BC

V6E 4G1

For further information, please contact:

E: investors@newpointexploration.com

P: 403-830-3710

Forward-looking Information



This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the Assumption Agreement, the anticipated exploration program for the Empire Lithium Property, future capital expenditures, the anticipated business plans, including the Company’s transition into mineral exploration and development related to the battery industry, and the timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies, including, prices for lithium, cobalt, copper, and base metals remaining as estimated, prices for labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation) remaining as estimated, all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for the Company’s operations being received in a timely manner, and the Company’s ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development, actual results of exploration activities, variations to the geological and metallurgical assumptions, the costs and timing of the development of new exploration projects, requirements for additional capital to fund the Company’s business plan, future prices of lithium, cobalt, copper, and base metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, and environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus dated November 8, 2017 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3ffa107-a445-47e0-b40b-98b5a72d27f3