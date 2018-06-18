New Jersey Mining Company Announces Approval for Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) (“NJMC” or the “Company”) today announced its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol NJMC. Pursuant to the CSE bulletin dated June 15, 2018, the common shares will commence trading on the CSE at market open on June 19, 2018.



John Swallow, President and CEO stated, “We view the addition of a Canadian listing as more than just a way to broaden our reach to resource-based investors, but to also share our business with investors who understand and embrace micro-cap companies and the potential investment opportunities they provide. This process wouldn’t have come together if it wasn’t for the ownership and tenacity demonstrated by Monique, Rob and our other team members.”

About New Jersey Mining Company

New Jersey Mining Company is headquartered in North Idaho, where it is producing gold at its Golden Chest Mine. NJMC has established a high-quality, early to advanced-stage asset base in three historic mining districts of Idaho and Montana, developed with more than $50-million by NJMC and other companies. The Company’s objective is to use its considerable in-house skill sets to build a portfolio of mining and milling operations, with a longer-term vision of becoming a mid-tier producer. Management is shareholder focused and owns more than 17-percent of NJMC stock.

The Company’s common stock trades on the OTC-QB Market under the symbol “NJMC.”

