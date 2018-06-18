Sierra Metals Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for a 315% Output Expansion at its Cusi Mine in Mexico Yielding a 75% Internal Rate of Return

TORONTO, June 18, 2018 /CNW/ - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to report the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") regarding the Company's Cusi Mine, located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The PEA is based on technical inputs from various independent consulting groups, including; SRK, Redco, Anddes, Kappes Cassiday and Flopac.

Based on the technical work from the various independent consultants, the PEA was compiled under National Instrument 43-101 standards by Mining Plus Peru SAC. The full technical report will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of this news release.

Highlights of the PEA include:

After-tax Net Present Value (NPV): US$92.2Million at an 8% discount rate

After-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR): 75%

After-tax Payback Period: 4.6 years

Life of Mine Capital Cost: US$104.5 Million

Net After-tax Cash Flow: US$150.6 Million

Total Operating Unit Cost: US$41.36/tonne

Plant Processing Rate: Currently 650 tonnes per day (TPD) growing to 1,200 TPD by Q1 2019 and 2,700 TPD by mid-2021.

Average Silver Recovery Rate 87%

Mine Life: 9 years based on existing Mineral Resource Estimate

Life of Mine Silver Production: 30 Million Ounces

Igor Gonzales, President and CEO of Sierra Metals commented: "The Company is very encouraged by the results of this PEA as they support the plan to profitably develop and grow the Cusi Mine in sustainable and staged steps from 650 TPD currently, to 1,200 TPD by Q1 2019, and further, to 2,700 TPD in 2021 based on consensus metal pricing.

Cusi will move to declare Mineral Reserves at the Mine, and this PEA represents the first step in that process. The Company is incorporating an aggressive Capex program into the PEA of US$11.5 million over the life of the mine, which includes exploration drilling to increase the mineral resources at Cusi as well as convert the existing resources to reserves. Additionally, the PEA reflects an aggressive development program designed to open a mineable reserve at depth and on strike. The Opex reflects yearly production development, definition drilling programs, and other operational costs.

The current study focuses on the current Mineral Resource reported in the 43-101 Technical Report filed on February 12, 2018 and does not include any drilling completed after August 31, 2017. The Company is continuing with its successful brownfield exploration programs and expects to continue to grow the mineral resources at the Cusi Mine this year. We believe that this expansion not only provides additional value to the company, as the PEA quantifies, but could also leverage the value of future resource additions. New silver ounce discoveries would be incorporated into production plans earlier than if the Company maintained current capacity levels."

He concluded, "We are continuing with our strategy to increase shareholder value and grow the reserve and resource base at the Company. We successfully completed brownfield exploration programs at all three mines and increased the mineral reserves and resources during the past two years. Additionally, we implemented a successful operational improvement program in Peru and have completed an effective turn-around program in Mexico, and we have already seen returns on this well-spent capital. Building upon these successes, we are working to complete, in addition to the Cusi PEA, scoping studies at both the Yauricocha and Bolvar Mines, which will maximize value and profitability through the implementation of automation and possible throughput increases which will further drive growth and benefit all shareholders in the future."

Mineral Resource Estimate

The Property is in the Cusihuarachi District of Chihuahua State, Mexico, approximately 135 km southwest of Chihuahua City. Epithermal mineralization has been mined in the area since its discovery in the early 1800's. Mineralization is bound between regionally significant northwest trending faults; Eight mineralized zones are recognized at the property, mineralized zones are up to 10 meters across and include; silicified faults, veins, and breccias. Seven epithermal veins are recognized at the property, veins typically range between 0.5 and 2.0 meters wide, dip steeply, extend 100 to 200 meters along strike, and extend up to 400 meters depth. Vein orientations range between northeast and northwest.

This PEA considers depleted measured, indicated and inferred resources reported on February 12, 2018, by SRK and effective as of August 31st, 2017. These resources are not demonstrated to be economically viable. The results of this PEA are indicative of conceptual potential and are not definitive.

Table 1-1: Summary of resource reported by SRK, February 12, 2018 (Effective August 31, 2017)

Class Area AgEq

(g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Tonnes

(000's) Measured SRL 268 225 0.13 0.55 0.68 362 Measured 268 225 0.13 0.55 0.68 362 Indicated Promontorio 241 213 0.08 0.37 0.44 1097 Indicated Eduwiges 293 198 0.26 1.35 1.32 928 Indicated SRL 296 242 0.32 0.62 0.64 1435 Indicated San Nicolas 195 176 0.13 0.21 0.22 414 Indicated San Juan 208 189 0.13 0.2 0.21 121 Indicated Minerva 222 198 0.4 0.09 0.05 57 Indicated Candelaria 386 366 0.14 0.17 0.28 46 Indicated Durana 224 219 0.06 0.05 0.02 97 Indicated 267 217 0.21 0.64 0.66 4195 Inferred Promontorio 218 185 0.1 0.35 0.62 308 Inferred Eduwiges 229 115 0.09 1.78 1.79 147 Inferred SRL 216 158 0.22 0.55 1.04 658 Inferred San Nicolas 181 161 0.14 0.21 0.23 340 Inferred San Juan 200 186 0.04 0.15 0.27 44 Inferred Minerva 149 143 0.05 0.08 0.06 5 Inferred Candelaria 185 125 0.16 0.62 1.17 128 Inferred Durana 124 115 0.01 0.17 0.09 3 Inferred 207 158 0.16 0.54 0.84 1633

(1) Mineral resources are reported inclusive of ore reserves. Mineral resources are not ore reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All ?gures rounded to re?ect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Gold, silver, lead and zinc assays were capped where appropriate. (2) Mineral resources are reported at a single cut-off grade of 105 g/t AgEq based on metal price assumptions*, metallurgical recovery assumptions, mining costs (US$29.41/t), processing costs (US$18.3/t), and general and administrative costs (US$3.74/t). * Metal price assumptions considered for the calculation of the cut-off grade and equivalency are: Silver (Ag): US$/oz 18.30, Lead (US$/LB 0.93), Zinc (US$/lb. 1.15) and Gold (US$/oz 1,283.00).

The resources were estimated by SRK. Giovanny Ortiz, B.Sc., PGeo, FAusIMM #304612 of SRK, a Qualified Person, performed the resource calculations for the Cusi Mine. ** Based on the historical production information of Cusi, the metallurgical recovery assumptions are: 84% Ag, 57% Au, 86% Pb, 51% Zn.

Note: Mining has continued since the publication of this resource and resources have not been subsequently depleted.

Sierra Metals commissioned various specialist groups (Table 1-2) to evaluate how, on a conceptual level, mining, mineral processing, and tailings management could be adapted at the property to achieve a sustainable and staged increase in mine production and mill throughput from 650 TPD, to 1,200 TPD by Q1 2019, and 2,700 TPD by mid-2021.

Table 1-2: Groups involved in development for conceptual plan considered in the PEA

Group Concept Report SRK Consulting (U.S), Inc. Resource Estimation SRK, 2017 Redco Mining Consultants Increase mine output to 2,700 TPS Redco, 2018 Sierra Metals (SM) Increase Mal Paso Plant Capacity to 1,200 TPD Sierra, 2018 Ingenieria Carillo (IC) Engineering associated with increased Mal Paso plant capacity

Kappes Cassiday and Associates (KCA) Preliminary design of 1,500 TPD plant at Cusihuariachi KCA, 2018 Anddes Consulting (AC) Expansion of tailings storage capacity Anddes, 2018 Flopac Tailings Storage up to Q1-2020 Flopac

Mining Methodology

To determine how mine output could be increased, Sierra Metals commissioned Redco Mining Consultants ("Redco') to undertake a scoping study, considering; existing development and infrastructure, geotechnical characteristics, geological controls and mineralization style. The study (Redco, 2018) determined that mechanized bench and fill mining could be used to achieve sustainable production of 2,700 TPD. Improved productivity would be associated with improved safety as the requirement for man time spent in stopes is significantly reduced.

Head-grades are expected to reduce from the current 201 g/t Ag to 161 g/t Ag @ 1,200 TPD and 145 g/t Ag @ (2,700 TPD). Redco estimates that a US$104.5 million capital investment throughout the life of mine is required to mechanize the Cusi Mine and achieve a 2,700 TPD production rate.

As part of their scoping study, Redco considered plans for ventilation and dewatering on a very general scale. Sierra Metals recognize that further and more detailed ventilation and dewatering plans are required to support the overall conceptual mine design.

Mineral Processing

The Mal Paso Plant, located 44 kilometers from the Cusi Mine, uses a conventional crushing-milling-flotation circuit to recover mineral and to produce commercial quality Lead/Silver and Zinc concentrates. Mineral is delivered from the mine to the plant in 20-tonne trucks.

Mineral processing and the recovery of the mineral is demonstrated, and silver recoveries are established at 87%.

The Mal Paso Plant increased throughput from 450 TPD at the beginning of 2018 to 650 TPD currently. In line with proposed increases in mine output, the processing capacity at Mal Paso will increase to 1,200 TPD in 2019, and a new plant with a capacity of 1,500 TPD is proposed at Cusihuariachi, to come online mid-2021 which would bring total capacity to 2,700 TPD.

The Company undertook an internal review to determine how the Mal Paso plant could be adjusted to increase throughput to 1,200 TPD. This study identified bottlenecks in the existing plant, how to overcome these bottlenecks, and how to achieve the desired throughput at Mal Paso. Sierra Metals have begun to purchase the pieces of equipment and project that the remaining pieces of equipment will be purchased and installed before Q1 2019.

An independent processing plant of 1,500 TPD, operating complementarily to Mal Paso which currently runs at 650 TPD with planned growth to 1,200 TPD by Q1 2019, will be required to process 2,700 TPD. Sierra Metals commissioned Kappes Cassiday and Associates (KCA) to produce a conceptual design for a modular plant to process 1,500 TPD at Cusihuariachi from mid-2021. The modular plant is designed to be easily scalable in 1,500 TPD increments.

The proposed plant at Cusihuariachi is significantly closer to the Cusi Mine than the Mal Paso Plant, KCA estimate that this would translate to an operational saving of US$4/tonne. A further saving of US$1/tonne, related to mineral processing, is envisaged by KCA. This combined US$5/tonne operational saving, the equivalent of US$2.7 million/year. (i.e. 1,500 TPD x 360 days x US$5/tonne) would be offset against projected Capital requirements of US$30 million.

Tailings Capacity

Tailings produced at Mal Paso are currently stored in two conventional tailings storage facilities. As of February 2018, planned and permitted raises to existing tailings facilities would provide 520,000 cubic meters of storage capacity, the equivalent of one year and seven months storage at a production rate of 1,200 TPD.

Sierra Metals recognize that increasing tailings storage capacity is critical to achieving and sustaining increased rates of production.

At the new Cusihuriachi site, Anddes Consulting (AC) has evaluated the merits of nine new potential tailings storage facilities as identified by Sierra Metals. Also, at the Mal Paso site, a further four sites were reviewed and based on preliminary work these sites are undergoing more detailed evaluation ahead of final selection and detailed engineering. The four sites at Mal Paso offer varying storage capacities between 600,000 cubic meters and 2.5 million cubic meters.

The proposed plant at Cusihuariachi would require the development of a new tailings facility separate from those used at Mal Paso. A potential site for a dry-stack (>75% solids) tailings storage facility has been identified and is undergoing preliminary investigations. Conceptually, the identified site would provide storage for 5.4 million tonnes of tailings, the equivalent of 11 years capacity operating at 1,500 TPD.

Economic Analysis

The PEA calculates a Base Case after-tax NPV of US$92.2 million, with an after-tax IRR of 75% using a discount rate of 8%. The total life of mine capital cost of the project is estimated to total US$104.5 million. The payback period for the Life of Mine (LoM) capital is estimated at 4.6 years. Operating costs of the life of mine total US$259.3 million, equating to an operating cost of US$41.36 per tonne milled.

PEA Highlights Base case of $1,283/oz Gold, $18.30/oz Silver, $0.93/lb. Lead, $1.15/lb. Zinc Unit Value Net Present Value (After Tax 8% Discount Rate) US$ M 92.2 Internal Rate of Return IRR 75% Mill Feed Tonnes (Mt) 6.27 Peak Mining Production Rate t/year 972,000 LOM Project Operating Period Years 9 Total Life of Mine (LoM) Capital Costs US$ M 104.5 Net After – Tax Cashflow US$ M 150.6 Total Operating Unit Costs US$/t 41.36 LOM Gold Production (Payable) Oz 19,706 LOM Silver Production (Payable) MOz 30 LOM Lead Production (Payable) t 28,256 LOM Zinc Production (Payable) t 19,160

Quality Control

All technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by:

Gordon Babcock, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Americo Zuzunaga, MAusIMM CP (Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP (Metallurgist) and Consultant to Sierra Metals is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person on metallurgical processes.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is Canadian based growing polymetallic mining company with production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and its Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company's Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMT" and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol "SMTS."

