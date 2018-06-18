Canadian Metals announces the appointment of new President and appoints new member to the board of directors

MONTREAL, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Metals Inc. (The “Company”) (CSE:CME) The Board of Directors of Canadian Metals are pleased to announce that they have completed the search for the new President, René Boisvert is joining The Company as the new leader of the organization, effective June 18, 2018, replacing Stephane Leblanc, who will transition from president and chief executive officer interim to chief executive officer.



"The board and I are truly excited to welcome René Boisvert as our new president. The timing could not be more perfect as he will combine operational excellence with knowledge of silicon, bringing Langis into the next phase. With René expertise, vision and leadership particularly in silicon market, we are confident René will add tremendous value to Canadian Metals, propelling the company to the next level. I also look forward to continuing my deep involvement with Canadian Metals through the role of CEO," stated Mr.Leblanc.

Mr. Boisvert stated: "I could not be more thrilled to join the Canadian Metals team. My deep understanding of project development and silicon production in America will seamlessly transition and ensure the momentum Stephane Leblanc has created continues. As part of my commitment to the project, I believe a hands-on approach will translate into achieving our goals. I look forward to fully developing the project and having a meaningful impact on shareholder value as the company grows."

Introducing our new President: René Boisvert

Mr. René Boisvert is an electrical engineer graduated from Laval university in Quebec City in 1980. He has 30 years of experience in the production of ferrosilicon and silicon. He has also been responsible for the design and construction of many different production units. After 5 years as project engineer and field manager for CMQC in Port-Cartier and F.A. Tucker in Laval, he started in ferroalloys in 1986 for SKW Canada Inc. in Becancour as electrical engineer. He was promoted to Technology Manager in 1995 and Engineering and Technology Manager in 1997. In 2001 he became Vice-President Operations of the plant and President and CEO of Becancour Silicon Inc ( Quebec Silicon LP ) from 2006 to 2016. Furthermore from 2005 to 2012 Mr. Boisvert was responsible for international sales to all the major accounts of the foundry, aluminum, silicones, polysilicon and solar industries. Mr. Boisvert obtained many patents on electrode design and silicon purification and is the author of numerous papers and presentations at the most important meetings on arc furnaces, silicon, ferrosilicon and solar silicon.

The company would also like to announce the appointment of Ms. Ghita Ouaziz to the board of directors to replace Carl Gagnon, who has resigned from the board june 5th 2018.

Ghita Ouaziz, holds currently the position of COO at Shawinigan Aluminum Inc and is in charge of Production, Technical services and Environment. She started at Shawinigan Plant under Rio Tinto Alcan until the smelter permanent shut down in 2014 and the Sotrem-Maltech group's takeover of the casting center. In 2009, Ms. Ouaziz obtained a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, specialised in Aerospace from “École Polytechnique de Montréal”. She pursued her education there until 2012, when she got a Master's degree in Applied Science from the Department of Metallurgical Engineering. She also graduated in 2013 from HEC Montreal, with a specialised graduate diploma in Management. Ms. Ouaziz holds the title of engineer by being a member of the “Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec”.

Mr. Stephane Leblanc, the chief executive officer of Canadian Metals, stated: “On behalf of my fellow directors, I am very happy to welcome Ghita Ouaziz to the Canadian Metals board. She brings to us a broad range of experiences in organizational and operational development and corporate oversight at the most senior of levels, as well as specific familiarity with us industry.

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale industrial mineral portfolios in specific commodities and jurisdictions that will fuel the new energy economy. The Company is uniquely positioned to pursue this strategy and controls significant interest in Silicon and Zinc/Cobalt assets throughout North America.

Our main activities are directed towards the development of Langis project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec with fully permitted with the BEX and the certificate of authorization from the MDDELCC. The Company is rapidly positioning itself as a supplier of high‑purity silica and silicon alloy in North America. Silicon‑based materials can be formulated to provide a broad range of products from more durable, faster building materials with smarter electronic devices, solar panels, and more efficient wind turbines. We expect to become a global supplier for a number of industries and applications but without limitation: glass, ceramics, lighting, oil and gas, paint, plastic, and rubber. We also want to become an integrated supplier to metallurgical industries including foundries, and participate in a wide range of civil, industrial, environmental, and related applications. These target markets are an integral part of the lives of millions of people every day.

