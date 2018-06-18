Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
GoldMining Inc. Announces Graduation to TSX

14:30 Uhr  |  CNW
VANCOUVER, June 18, 2018 - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX-V: GOLD; OTCQX: GLDLF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the listing of its common shares ("Common Shares") and common share purchase warrants expiring December 31, 2018 ("Warrants") on the TSX.

The Company's Common Shares and Warrants will begin trading on the TSX effective June 19, 2018, and will continue to trade under the stock symbol "GOLD" and "GOLD.WT".

As a result of the graduation of GoldMining to the TSX, its Common Shares and Warrants will no longer trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange upon commencement of trading on the TSX.

Commenting on the Company's graduation to the TSX, Amir Adnani, Chairman of GoldMining, stated: "The TSX is a significant marketplace for international capital and a premier stock exchange for resource companies.  This new listing will elevate the visibility of the Company, attract new interest and improve access to capital markets."


About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas.  Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru.  Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



Contact

GoldMining Inc.
Amir Adnani, Chairman; Garnet Dawson, CEO
Telephone: (855) 630-1001
Email: info@goldmining.com
