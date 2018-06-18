Global Energy Metals Strengthens Cobalt Team with Appointment of Mining Executive Giulio T. Bonifacio

Vancouver, June 18, 2018 - Global Energy Metals Corporation TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Giulio T. Bonifacio as Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Bonifacio, President & CEO Mitchell Smith, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Giulio to the team and advisory board at this exciting time for the Company. Having someone as seasoned as Mr. Bonifacio with his international network of bankers, fund managers, analysts, and high net-worth stakeholders along with his extensive operational knowledge will be a great asset to Global Energy Metals. We look forward to benefiting from his leadership and experience as we continue to develop and grow our cobalt operations in Australia and Canada."

"For more than 30 years I have assisted public and private companies in advancing their business objectives through smart, practical decision-making. Owing in part to a team whose combined experiences are unmatched among companies in the cobalt market, Global Energy has already demonstrated excellent fundamentals and has a strong opportunity to further build value during the battery metals era we have just entered. I am excited to join Global Energy and look forward to my involvement in an emerging leader in the cobalt exploration and development space," commented Giulio Bonifacio.

Mr. Bonifacio was the Founder, President and Director of Nevada Copper since its inception in 2005 until February 2018. Mr. Bonifacio has led and directed efforts at every stage of development from exploration, development, permitting and construction. Mr. Bonifacio is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience and knowledge of operations, capital markets, project finance and mergers & acquisitions. Mr. Bonifacio has held previous senior executive roles with Getty Resources Limited, TOTAL Energold Corp., an energy and gold producer and Vengold Inc. prior to founding Nevada Copper in 2005. Among his several accomplishments, Mr. Bonifacio has raised directly over $700 million in capital through equity and project debt financings for projects of merit as well as being involved in corporate transactions aggregating in excess of a billion dollars. Mr. Bonifacio was recently appointed as President & CEO of Copperbank Resources Corp.

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals currently owns and is advancing the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada and has entered into an agreement to earn-in to the Millennium Cobalt Project in Mt. Isa, Australia.

