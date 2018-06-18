AM Resources Corp. Announces Equity Financing

MONTREAL, June 18, 2018 /CNW/ - AM Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AMR) is pleased to announce an equity private placement of 2,941,176 common shares of the Corporation, at a price of $0.17 per share, for total proceeds of $500,000 (the "Offering").

The Corporation will use the proceeds of the Offering for the development of its properties and for working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to the applicable statutory four month hold period. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT AM RESOURCES CORP.

AM Resources Corp. is a mining exploration Corporation with interests in coal and natural bitumen projects in Colombia. AM is betting on Colombia's excellent mineral potential and favourable climate to pursue its new Colombian venture. The Corporation is also engaged in gold brokerage activities in Colombia through its subsidiary, AM Resources Trading Corp.

