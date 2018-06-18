Katanga Mining Announces Change In COO Position

ZUG, Switzerland, June 18, 2018 /CNW/ - Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") today announces a change in the Chief Operating Officer position.

Mr. Deon Garbers, Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company, tendered his resignation. Mr Garbers has agreed to stay with the Company to enable time for a suitable candidate to be found, support an orderly transition and assist with the operations.

The Board has begun a process to appoint a successor to Mr Garbers and a further announcement will be made in due course.

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Ltd. operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

