Goliath Resources Ltd. Announces Company Update

TORONTO, June 18, 2018 - At the request of IIROC, Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GOT) (Frankfurt:B4IE) (the “Company or “Goliath”) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Goliath

Goliath Resources Ltd. is a project generator of precious metals projects focused in the prolific Golden Triangle and surrounding area of northwestern British Columbia. It controls 100% four highly prospective properties that include Bingo, Golddigger, Lucky Strike and Copperhead covering over 44,000 hectares. All four properties have brand new discoveries that all have returned anomalous gold, silver and/or copper in grab and channel samples from exposed bedrock at surface. These new discoveries occurred in an area of glacial recession and snowpack melting in a geological setting where world class deposits have been found within the Golden Triangle and surrounding area.

The Lucky Strike property has an Au-Cu-Mo porphyry drill target for 2018 that covers a large area of 2500m x 1500m x 500m and is completely surrounded by the two most prolific placer creeks in the entire district. At the Copperhead property, there is widespread mineralization of Cu-Ag in volcanic breccia outcrop over a 450m area that will also be drilled in 2018.

