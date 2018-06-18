Vior and Iluka Commence Drilling on Selected Rutile Targets at Big Island Lake, Havre-St-Pierre, Quebec

QUEBEC CITY, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOCIÉTÉ D’EXPLORATION MINIÈRE Vior Inc. (TSX VENTURE:VIO) (FRANKFURT:VL51) (“Vior”) – is pleased to announce that it has commenced an exploration drilling program consisting of 7 holes totaling 1,300 meters on rutile-ilmenite targets identified on its Big Island Lake project, situated 25 kilometers north of Havre-St-Pierre, in the North Shore region of Quebec.

The Big Island Lake project is comprised of 69 map-designated claims over 37.8 square-kilometers covered by the Havre-St-Pierre Anorthositic Complex where several massive ilmenite (iron-titanium) showings were identified, including the Lac Tio mine currently in operation, located 19 kilometers to the northeast of the project.

The Big Island Lake prospect lies as an east-west oriented massive ilmenite horizon outcropping sporadically over a strike length of at least 280 meters and ranging from 10 to 26 meters wide. Selected rock sampling carried out by Vior in 2016 returned titanium (TiO 2 ) values between 44.2% and 48.4%, and channel sampling returned (TiO 2 ) value up to 41.6% over 7.7 meters and 45.2% over 2.2 meters.

In addition to this initial drilling program, Vior and Iluka are also planning further exploration work on the Big Island Lake Project this summer and fall.

As previously announced in the Company’s press release of May 1st, 2018, exploration activity on Big Island Lake is being undertaken as part of an option and joint venture agreement with Iluka Exploration (Canada) Ltd. ("Iluka"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iluka Resources Ltd. (ASX:ILU), one of the largest producers of the high-grade titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior’s management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high quality mineral prospects.

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Marc L'Heureux, P.Geo., who is the Company's Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

