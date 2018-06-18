Sandspring Resources Increases Fully-Subscribed Private Placement to $10.25 Million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandspring Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SSP) (OTCQX:SSPXF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor interest the board of directors of the Company has approved an increase in the amount of its non-brokered private placement.

The placement has been fully-subscribed and the Company now intends to issue 41,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price Cdn$0.25 per Unit. Each “Unit” consists of one common shares and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at Cdn$0.40 for a period of sixty (60) months. Insiders of the Company have subscribed for a portion of the private placement, and the Company anticipates paying finders’ fees to certain eligible parties who have introduced subscribers to the placement.

Completion of the private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period.

About Sandspring Resources Ltd.

Sandspring Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior mining company currently moving toward a feasibility study for the multi-million-ounce Toroparu Project in Guyana, South America. A prefeasibility study completed in May 2013 (NI 43-101 Technical Report, Prefeasibility Study, Toroparu Gold Project, Upper Puruni River Area, Guyana, dated May 24, 2013 completed by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc., available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) outlined the design of an open-pit mine producing more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually over an initial 16-year mine life. Sandspring and Wheaton Precious Metals (formerly known as Silver Wheaton) entered into a gold and silver purchase agreement for the Toroparu Project. Additional information is available at www.sandspringresources.com or by email at info@sandspringresources.com.

Forward-looking Statements

