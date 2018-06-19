Orosur Mining Inc.  Appointment of Bob Schafer as Non-Executive Director

Orosur Mining Inc. (“Orosur” or “the Company”) (TSX/AIM: OMI), a South American-focused gold producer, developer and explorer is delighted to announce the appointment of Bob Schafer, 64, as Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect and the retiring of Roger Davey as Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Schafer has nearly 40 years of experience in the mineral industry, working in the international sector with both major and junior mining companies. He is founder and Managing Director of Eagle Mines Management, a globally active private natural resources corporation. He has held executive and senior management positions with Hunter Dickinson Inc., Kinross Gold Corp., and BHP Minerals over the past 20 years. Throughout his career Mr. Schafer has worked internationally, with notable experience in the far east of Russia, Southern Africa, South America and Australia.

His work has included the structuring and implementation of successful exploration strategies, project reviews and valuations leading to acquisitions, and the management of local and expatriate exploration teams operating in a wide variety of geologic environments. In addition, he is the Past-President of the PDAC and Past-President of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CIM) in Canada, and a Past President of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and the Geological Society of Nevada in the USA.

Ignacio Salazar, CEO of Orosur, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Bob to the Orosur Board and welcome his proven track record of mining excellence over many decades. Bob’s significant experience and expertise in gold exploration are of notable value given the Company’s focus on Colombia and our exciting high grade Anzá project. It is with great regret that the Board has accepted Mr. Davey’s decision to retire, and we wish him all the best in his professional and personal endeavours and thank him for his many years of service to the Company and its shareholders.”

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a fully integrated gold producer, developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates the only producing gold mine in Uruguay (San Gregorio) and has assembled an exploration portfolio of high quality assets in Uruguay, Chile and Colombia.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.

Regulatory Disclosures

The following disclosures are required regarding Bob Schafer’s appointment pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships and partnerships:

Amur Minerals Company

Volcanic Gold Inc.

Cardinal Resources Ltd.

Trigon Minerals Inc.

Past directorships and partnerships held over the last 5 years:

Minera IRL

Orex Exploration

Curis Resources

Lincoln Mining

Rathdowney Resources

Anaconda Gold

Bob has no direct or indirect interest in the Company’s ordinary shares.

No further disclosure is required pursuant to AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) to Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

