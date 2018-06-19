Auryn Trenches 99 meters of 0.46% Copper Equivalent and Samples up to 193g/t Gold in High-Grade Structures at Sombrero

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX:AUG) (NYSE American:AUG) (“Auryn” or the “Company) is pleased to announce encouraging, new surface results from the Sombrero gold-copper project in southern Peru. Highlights from these results include trenches with 99 meters of 0.46% copper equivalent and 105 meters of 0.3% copper equivalent, where mineralization remains open, and several high-grade gold structures, which sampled up to 193 g/t gold.



Figure 1: Illustrates the position of the copper-gold mineralization encountered in the 2018 trenching program as well as the position of high-grade gold samples across the southern half of the Sombrero property.





A Message from Auryn’s Executive Chairman and Director:

Ivan Bebek stated, “These are the type of results we anticipated from our Sombrero project and we have only just scratched the surface. These initial results confirm the potential scale and strength of the mineralized system at Sombrero.”

Mr. Bebek further stated, “Between our plans for drilling this summer at Committee Bay in Nunavut and our work at Sombrero, it is going to be an exciting year for Auryn Shareholders. We are expecting surface results out of Peru throughout the year and we are aiming to commence our first Sombrero drill program in Q4.”

Trench Results:

Broad zones of oxide copper and gold mineralization (endo-skarn) have been encountered within a diorite-monzondiorite intrusive complex. This is peripheral to the main exo-skarn target areas between the intrusive body and the Ferrobamba limestone sequence (Figure 1). The exo-skarn target area is interpreted to be between 500 – 1000 meters from the mineralized trenches. Importantly, the endo-skarn mineralization has been encountered over an approximate width of one kilometer, demonstrating the potential size of the mineralized system at Sombrero.

Trench highlights are presented below in Table 1. It is important to note that the mineralization remains open in trench 18SRT-09 to the east and in trench 18SRT-08 to the south. Auryn is currently conducting induced polarization (IP) and magnetic geophysical surveys to identify buried sulphide bodies along the contact between the intrusives and limestones.

Table 1: Trench Results

Sombrero Trench 2018 – Copper and Gold Significant Intercepts Trench From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEQ (%) 18SRT-04* 79 84 5 0.01 0.28 0.17 18SRT-05* 117 122 5 0.01 0.50 0.29 132 137 5 0.02 1.47 0.86 18SRT-06* 61 66 5 0.03 0.99 0.60 83 88 5 0.02 0.33 0.21 93 98 5 0.03 1.39 0.83 18SRT-07** 176 181 5 0.10 0.08 0.15 197 210 13 0.11 0.01 0.12 * 259 267 8 0.01 0.37 0.23 ** 306 316 10 0.13 0.02 0.14 18SRT-08** 13 73 60 0.22 0.12 0.29 135 234 99 0.40 0.10 0.46 18SRT-09** 14 119 105 0.23 0.13 0.3 124 133 9 0.20 0.21 0.32 173 180 7 0.18 0.25 0.32 186 191 5 0.13 0.03 0.15 305 312 7 0.13 0.54 0.44 * No less than 5m of >= 0.1 g/t Au, maximum dilution 5m

** No less than 5m of >= 0.1% Cu, maximum dilution 5m

Metal price used for Eq calculations: Au $1300/oz and Cu $3.28/lb, no adjustments for metallurgical recoveries have been made.

Rock Sampling:

High-grade gold mineralization has been encountered in several discrete structures approximately 1 – 3 meters in width across a 400 meter by 1.5 kilometer long corridor. These samples were taken within the same endo-skarn intrusive body as our trenches with assays up to 193g/t gold (Figure 1). The structures sampled extend up to 1.5 kilometers north of the mineralized trenches and demonstrate a strong component of gold mineralization within the larger mineralized skarn complex. In addition, isolated gold-bearing jasperoid veins were sampled within the Ferrobamba limestone and returned assays up to 7.75g/t gold. This indicates the potential for an exo-skarn body at depth along the contact zone with the intrusive complex (Figure 1). A summary of 2018 rock samples are presented below in Table 2.

Table 2: Highlights of Rock Samples

Sombrero Rock 2018 Highlights Sample ID Au (g/t) Cu (ppm) W645062 193 1060 W645064 15.05 865 W645065 11.05 205 W645014 7.75 1010 W645026 4.79 1240 W645025 3.8 1410 W645056 3.09 720 W645023 2.27 557 W645024 1.78 1180 W645020 1.38 168.5 W645063 0.882 229 W645013 0.81 464 W645051 0.75 8350 W645029 0.608 1460

A Message from Auryn’s COO and Chief Geologist:

Michael Henrichsen stated, “These trenches are peripheral to our main target of exo-skarn bodies at the contact between the intrusive and Ferrobamba limestone sequence. The broad zones of oxide copper-gold mineralization encountered in the intrusive endo-skarn complex are highly encouraging as they demonstrate a bulk tonnage style of mineralized intervals.”

Mr. Henrichsen further stated, “Our technical team is very impressed with the mineral endowment in the southern half of the project and is looking forward to completing targeting work as we advance towards the drill stage.”

Michael Henrichsen, P.Geo, COO of Auryn, is the Qualified Person who assumes responsibility for the technical disclosures in this press release.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Auryn Resources Inc.

Ivan Bebek

Executive Chairman and Director

Grabs 2018 (Sombrero, Peru):

Approximately 2kg of rock chips material per sample were collected for analysis and sent to ALS Lab in Lima, Peru for preparation and analysis. All samples are assayed using 30g nominal weight fire assay with ICP finish (Au-ICP21) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where ICP21 results were > 3 g/t Au the assay were repeated with 30g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Where MS61 results were greater or near 10,000 ppm Cu, Zn or Pb the assay were repeated with ore grade four acid digest method (OG62). QA/QC programs for 2018 rock grab samples using internal standard and blank samples; field and lab duplicates indicate good overall accuracy and precision. Grab samples were selectively taken and are not representative of the average mineralization in the area.

Trenches 2018 (Sombrero, Peru):

Analytical samples were taken from each 1 meter interval of trench floor resulting in approximately 2-3kg of rock chips material per sample. Collected samples were sent to ALS Lab in Lima, Peru for preparation and analysis. All samples are assayed using 30g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA25) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where MS61 results were greater or near 10,000 ppm Cu, Zn or Pb the assay were repeated with ore grade four acid digest method (OG62). QA/QC programs for 2016 trench grab samples using internal standard and blank samples; field and lab duplicates indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

Intervals were calculated using a minimum of a 0.1% Cu cut-off at beginning and end of the interval and allowing for no more than five consecutive samples (five meters) of less than 0.1% Cu with a minimum length of the resulting composite of 5m.

Copper and gold equivalent grades (CuEq and AuEq) were calculated using gold price of $1300/oz and copper price of $3.28/lb.



