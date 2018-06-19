LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2018 / If you want access to our free earnings report on Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) (“Hecla”), all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=HL. The Company reported its financial results on May 10, 2018, for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, ended March 31, 2018. The Company surpassed analysts' estimates for earnings but missed revenue forecasts for Q1 FY18. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q1 FY18, Hecla's total revenues reached $139.71 million, reflecting a decrease of 1.99% from $142.54 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers missed analysts' consensus estimate by $2.54 million.

Hecla's average realized silver price was $16.84 per ounce in Q1 FY18, 6% lower than $17.90 in Q1 FY17. For Q1 FY18, the Company's realized gold, lead, and zinc prices increased 9%, 12%, and 18% on a y-o-y basis, respectively. Hecla's silver cash cost, after by-product credits, was negative $3.35 per ounce; while its all-in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, was $5.66 per silver ounce in the reported quarter.

During Q1 FY18, Hecla's costs of sales and other direct production costs were $72.87 million, 7.38% lower than $78.68 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's depreciation, depletion, and amortization costs were $28.05 million in the reported quarter, down 3.10% from $28.95 million in the previous year's same quarter. Hecla's gross profit advanced 11.08% to $38.79 million in Q1 FY18 from $34.92 million in Q1 FY17.

Hecla incurred operating expenses of $26.84 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, 40.91% higher than $19.05 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's income from operations fell 24.71% to $11.95 million in the quarter under review from $15.87 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. However, Hecla's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 8.20% to $58.37 million in Q1 FY18 from $53.95 million in Q1 FY17, mainly due to higher gold and base metals prices and higher gold production at the Casa Berardi Mine.

Hecla's net income applicable to common stockholders was $8.10 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $26.70 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's diluted income per common share after preferred dividends also fell to $0.02 in the reported quarter from $0.07 in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The reported earnings included a gain on derivative contracts, lucky Friday suspension costs, provisional price losses, and acquisition costs. Hecla's adjusted net income, after excluding these non-recurring items, was $9.09 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in Q1 FY18 compared to $20.26 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The average estimates of analysts were a breakeven on a per-share basis for the reported quarter.

Segment Details

During Q1 FY18, Hecla's Greens Creek Mine (Alaska) produced 1.91 million ounces of silver and 13,118 ounces of gold, compared to 1.93 million ounces and 14,022 ounces, respectively, in Q1 FY17.

For Q1 FY18, Hecla's Lucky Friday Mine (Idaho)'s silver production was 99,780 ounces, down 85% on a y-o-y basis, mainly due to the strike by the union workers that began on March 13, 2017.

Hecla's Casa Berardi Mine produced 40,177 ounces of gold in Q1 FY18 compared to 35,807 ounces in Q1 FY17, primarily due to a higher throughput.

Hecla's San Sebastian Mine produced 512,192 ounces of silver and 4,513 ounces of gold in Q1 FY18 compared to 750,803 silver ounces and 6,284 gold ounces in the prior year's same period.

Cash Matters

Hecla had cash and cash equivalents of $212.57 million as on March 31, 2018, an increase of 14.22% from $186.11 million as on December 31, 2017. The Company's long-term debt also ascended 6.24% to $533.57 million at the end of Q1 FY18 from $502.23 million at the end of Q4 FY17.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, Hecla's net cash flow from operating activities was $16.38 million, 57.21% lower than $38.29 million in the comparable period of last year.

Hecla spent $17.64 million on purchases of property, plant, equipment, and mineral interests in Q1 FY18 compared to $21.66 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting a decrease of 18.58%.

Hecla paid common stockholder dividends of $1 million and preferred stockholder dividends of $0.14 million in the reported quarter.

Outlook

Hecla's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0025 per share of common stock, which was paid on June 04, 2018, to stockholders of record as on May 24, 2018.

Besides, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, which was paid on July 02, 2018, to stockholders of record as on June 15, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

June 18, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Hecla Mining's stock slightly climbed 0.26%, ending the trading session at $3.85.

Volume traded for the day: 1.99 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period – up 15.62%; and past six-month period – up 1.05%

After yesterday's close, Hecla Mining's market cap was at $1.56 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.26%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Gold industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors