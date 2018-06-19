Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on BHP Billiton and Three Other Metals & Minerals Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: ARLP, DNN, and BTU

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2018/ If you want a free Stock Review on BBL sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. This morning, WallStEquities.com features the following stocks: Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP), BHP Billiton plc (NYSE: BBL), Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE AMER: DNN), and Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU). These companies belong to the Industrial Metals and Minerals space, which lies at the heart of the global construction and manufacturing industries. For that reason alone, it is always going to be a cyclical industry whose prospects are tied to economic growth. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Alliance Resource Partners

On Monday, shares in Tulsa, Oklahoma headquartered Alliance Resource Partners L.P. recorded a trading volume of 208,861 shares. The stock ended at $19.55, declining 2.01% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 9.22% in the last month, 10.76% over the previous three months, and 0.26% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.61% and 4.42%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.98.

On May 23rd, 2018, research firm MKM Partners upgraded the Company's stock rating from ‘Neutral' to ‘Buy'.

On June 07th, 2018, Matrix Design Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Alliance Resource Partners, has announced an advanced technology mine lighting product, UVision, which combines LED and safe spectrum UV for the first time in a mine-duty lighting system. This patent-pending technology delivers 50% brighter LED light, and its custom-developed LED array better illuminates reflective materials on clothing, helmets, machinery, storage boxes, cables, and other marked mine items for higher visibility and greater contrast. Get the full research report on ARLP for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ARLP

BHP Billiton

London, the UK-based BHP Billiton plc's stock finished yesterday's session 0.36% higher at $44.70 with a total trading volume of 1.21 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 13.89% over the previous three months and 49.75% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.98% and 10.49%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of BHP Billiton, which together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide, have an RSI of 42.75. The free technical report on BBL can be accessed at:



www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BBL



Denison Mines

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Denison Mines Corp. rose 1.89%, ending the day at $0.54. The stock recorded a trading volume of 444,270 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.73% in the last month, 20.78% in the previous three months, and 28.55% over the past year. The stock is trading 10.08% and 10.02% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Denison Mines, which engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada, have an RSI of 56.61.

On June 06th, 2018, Denison Mines announced its summer 2018 drilling plans for its 63.3% owned Wheeler River project in northern Saskatchewan. The drilling program is expected to include approximately 20,500 meters in 28 drill holes and is planned to focus on the following target areas: K-North, High-Priority Regional, and Gryphon Unconformity. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on DNN at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=DNN

Peabody Energy

St. Louis, Missouri headquartered Peabody Energy Corp.'s shares ended the day 0.38% lower at $46.64 with a total trading volume of 956,890 shares. The stock has gained 10.76% in the last month, 20.77% over the previous three months, and 98.81% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 15.50% above their 50-day moving average and 27.97% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Peabody Energy, which engages in coal mining business, have an RSI of 68.03. See the free research coverage on BTU at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BTU

Wall St. Equities:

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: 21 32 044 483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities