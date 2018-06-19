Melkior Resources Inc - Maseres Program Initiated

Timmins, June 19, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") would like inform our shareholders that the summer program at Maseres has been initiated. Mobilization has been undertaken and a combination of geological work and soil sampling is underway. The program will commence with prospecting areas of the EM conductors, attempting to anchor conceptual ideas with geological information and assays. An initial program of 5,000 A-Horizon soil samples will be collected on a 50m x 50 m grid spacing (see attached maps below).

The Maseres VTEM survey was flown to provide a solid data foundation to the project and to help Melkior focus exploration efforts. The substantial collective areas prioritized by the VTEM evaluation process requires that additional screening be used to further discriminate priority target areas. Further screening is going to be initially accomplished through prospecting and A-Horizon soil sampling over areas of the strongest areas EM response. Upon receipt of the analysis and geological field work a detailed interpretation of the geophysical data will be conducted by an expert. The analytical data from soil sampling combined with the results of the geological program will be integrated with geophysical modelling and interpretation to make an initial assessment of drilling options.

Several maps are provided below for the interested shareholder. The first map provides regional context and the location of the area of the summer program within the Maseres claim group. The three following maps focus on a common area defined as the "Core Detail Area" and present the locations of EM anomalies and proposed soil sample locations on different base maps.

Maseres VTEM ZdB/dt Channel 10, neighboring conductance related maps - Detail Area Defined

http://www.melkior.com/2018_06_10_VTEM_EM_Soil_Context.pdf

Maseres Proposed Soil Sampling Locations on Topographic Base

http://www.melkior.com/2018_06_10_MKR_Maseres_Soil_Layout_Topo.pdf

Maseres Proposed Soil Sampling Locations on Horizontal Magnetic Gradient Base

http://www.melkior.com/2018_06_10_MKR_Maseres_Soil_Layout_HG.pdf

Maseres Proposed Soil Sampling Locations on Z dBdt Channel 10 Base

http://www.melkior.com/2018_06_10_MKR_Maseres_Soil_Layout_SF10.pdf

Melkior is of the opinion the Maseres Project may be situated in one of the most prospective gold rich, Bousquet Type, VMS environments Canada has ever seen. The scale is highly unique. This robust 12 km conductive trend is linked into a very intriguing 4 km by 6 km concentric magnetic anomaly with an outer robust conductive ring anomaly. The reader is reminded that the Maseres land package is about 12 km by 20 km of contiguous sole ownership. The anomalous trends are centered within the Maseres Project.

Jim Deluce, CEO of Melkior remarks, "Melkior is working towards generating high quality drill targets on the Maseres Project and to catapult this embryonic project to the drill stage. We are anxious to get the Maseres Project to the drilling stage, but there is also a need to minimize drilling risk. The Melkior management team is working hard to advance the projects as quickly and efficiently as possible. The recently completed financing ensures that exploration will continue for the remainder of 2018. Ultimately, I hope Melkior shareholders will appreciate the results of our work with more than a smile."

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

