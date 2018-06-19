PHOENIX, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trent Mell, CEO & President of First Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:FTSSF) (“the company”) was recently interviewed by Everett Jolly on the “Stock Day” podcast. The two discussed First Cobalt Corp.’s recent acquisition of US Cobalt and the company’s standout projects in the United States.



Everett Jolly, CEO of Uptick Newswire and host of “Stock Day,” began the show by asking Mell about the disconnect from the share price after the company’s recent merger with US Cobalt. Cobalt value has shifted recently in light of multiple market changes, with Tesla’s commentary about removing cobalt from their products being just one of many things that surprised shareholders. Mell is confident that this is all talk, and sees cobalt as a critical element in this marketplace. “There are a lot of things going on in the background of what has been a very hot commodity, which has caused investors to take a bit of a pause,” said Mell. “That will regulate itself, and once that works though the market I think we will see ourselves straight up, back to where we were before we made our bid for US Cobalt.”

First Cobalt Corp.’s acquisition of US Cobalt has opened a lot of doors for the company to expand further in their exploration and production. Currently, there is not a single major producer of cobalt on US soil; rather, small amounts come from multiple sites across the country dedicated to mining other things. The company’s acquisition of US Cobalt is allowing them to promote domestic production of cobalt, and plans to bring on veteran miners and experts to the team in order to pursue this venture further. First Cobalt’s project in Idaho is set to become their lead asset, with more updates on the project coming in the near future.

“We’ve done a lot of drilling, the US Cobalt team did a lot of drilling before we took them over, and we’re working on a resource estimate now. I think as soon as we get that out, we will be halfway down the path to a second resource estimate, which will increase it even further… By the time the smoke clears and we resume our trajectory, I think we’ll have a lot to talk about.”

Both Jolly and Mell encourage potential investors to check out the stock, which is in their opinion extremely undervalued for such a unique player in the mining industry. First Cobalt Corp. trades on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol FTSSF, and shares are currently selling at 46 to 47 cents.

For more information on the company’s unique permitting position, upcoming reports, and resource estimate progress, please listen to the full interview at the link below.

https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-trent-mell-of-first-cobalt-corp-otcqb-ftssf-4/

About First Cobalt Corp.

First Cobalt is a vertically Integrated North America pure-play cobalt company. First Cobalt has three significant North American assets: the Iron Creek Project in Idaho, which has a historic mineral resource estimate (non-compliant with NI 43-101) of 1.3M tons grading 0.59% cobalt; the Canadian Cobalt Camp, with more than 50 past producing mines; and the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America capable of producing battery materials.

