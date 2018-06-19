CMX Acquires Airborne Data Over Cobequid Cobalt Projects

Toronto, ON / TheNewswire / June 19, 2018 Chilean Metals Inc. ("Chilean Metals," "CMX" or the "Company") (TSX.V:CMX, OTCQB: CMETF, SSE:CMX, MILA: CMX) has contracted Precision GeoSurveys to conduct detailed Magnetics and Radiometrics surveys over three of the Company properties in the Cobequid Highlands including over the recently acquired Trident Prospect at Bass River. This will be followed by IP surveys over the areas defined by interpretation of the Magnetics and Radiometrics to be high priority areas of interest for Cobalt and Base metals.



"We are very positive about our properties in the Cobequid Highlands and the potential for a major Cobalt and/or base metals discovery. We have just completed Phase 1 of drilling at the Bass River Castlereagh prospect and samples have now been submitted to ActLabs for analysis. We expect to receive assay results around mid July.

We have also submitted drill core samples from historic drilling done on the combined Bass River project as much of the previous drill core was not sampled for Cobalt, Precious or Base Medals. These assay results will be integrated with data from the magnetics, radiometrics and IP surveys to define drill targets. We expect to conduct Phase 2 of drilling at Bass River on the "Trident" target commencing in the second half of Q2" commented Mick Sharry Chilean President.

About Chilean Metals,

www.chileanmetals.com/



Chilean Metals Inc. is a Canadian Junior Exploration Company focusing on high potential Copper Gold prospects in Chile & Canada.

Chilean Metals Inc. is 100% owner of five properties comprising over 50,000 acres strategically located in the prolific IOCG ("Iron oxide-copper-gold") belt of northern Chile. It also owns a 3% NSR royalty interest on any future production from the Copaquire Cu-Mo deposit, recently sold to a subsidiary of Teck Resources Inc. ("Teck"). Under the terms of the sale agreement, Teck has the right to acquire one third of the 3% NSR for $3 million dollars at any time. The Copaquire property borders Teck's producing Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile's First Region.

Chilean Metals Inc. is the 100% owner of four Copper, Cobalt & Gold exploration properties in Nova Scotia on the western flank of the Cobequid-Chedabucto Fault Zone (CCFZ); Fox River, Parrsboro, Lynn and Bass River North respectively.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Chilean Metals Inc.

"Terry Lynch"

Terry Lynch, CEO

Contact: terry@chileanmetals.com

The Qualified Person for Chilean Metals Inc., as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Mick Sharry, M.Sc. Consultant

