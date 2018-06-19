Abitibi Royalties to Begin Trading in the United States Under Nasdaq International Designation

VAL-D’OR, Québec, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abitibi Royalties Inc. (TSX-V:RZZ) (Nasdaq:ATBYF) (“Abitibi Royalties” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been admitted to the Nasdaq International Designation program effective today and its common shares will trade in the United States under the ticker ATBYF.



The Nasdaq International Designation program commenced in December 2015. Two of the initial International Designation companies were Qantas Airways and Macquarie Group and there are now over 25 participants in the program, with Carlsberg recently joining in May.

To view the Nasdaq welcoming Abitibi Royalties in New York City’s Times Square, click here.

About Abitibi Royalties

Abitibi Royalties holds a 3% NSR on portions of the Odyssey Project, East Malartic, Jeffrey Zone, eastern portions of the Barnat Extension and a 2% NSR on portion of the Gouldie and Charlie zones, all at the Canadian Malartic Mine near Val-d’Or Québec. In addition, the Company is building a portfolio of royalties on early stage properties near producing mines.

For additional information, please contact:

Shanda Kilborn – Director, Corporate Development

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d’Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 1-888-392-3857

Email: info@abitibiroyalties.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.