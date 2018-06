Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2018 - $0.25 Per Common Share

TORONTO, June 19, 2018 /CNW/ - The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. declared on June 18, 2018 a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2018 and to be paid on July 25, 2018.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.