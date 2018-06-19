Klondike Gold 2018 District Exploration Update

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Klondike Gold Corp. (TSX.V: KG; FRA: LBDP) (“Klondike Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to update progress of district scale evaluation programs at the Company’s wholly owned Klondike District property, Yukon Territory following the recent update of diamond drilling progress (June 11, 2018 news release). A minimum total of $2.5 million has been budgeted for 2018 (March 9, 2018 news release).

2018 Klondike District Work

The Company is accelerating district scale exploration designed to outline new target areas by concurrently completing full geophysical surveying, structural and lithologic mapping, and soil geochemical coverage of the Klondike District property during this 2018 season. This comprehensive multi-disciplinary surveying, the first ever undertaken across the Klondike District, is already yielding new insights that can provide faster and more efficient exploration of known targets, and in addition can screen for new target areas in the majority of the district which has not been explored.

SRK Consulting (“SRK”) field work is underway and is to be completed by mid-August. SRK has been contracted to conduct structural and lithologic mapping through the Klondike District property. The objective is to outline the district-scale structures, provide information on the district- to local-scale disposition of lithologies adjacent to these faults, and provide further insight into the disposition of gold and controls of deposition.

This work is performed in association with Leeds University, UK (“Leeds”) Department of Earth and Environment providing a post-graduate team to compliment the SRK mapping effort. Klondike Gold has maintained a research relationship with Leeds for many years, exemplified recently by completion of PhD on the relationship of placer gold to bedrock gold mineralization at the Lone Star Zone (Matt Grimshaw PhD, 2018).

New-Sense Geophysics Ltd (“New-Sense”) geophysical work is underway with helicopter-borne magnetic, radiometric, and VLF-EM surveying totalling approximately 4,000 line km covering the Klondike District property, including portions previously covered by ground surveys. This work is expected to provide a comprehensive geophysical view of structures transecting the district, to compliment the concurrent lithologic and structural mapping program, and is expected to be completed by August.

GroundTruth Exploration soil geochemical surveying is underway covering core areas of interest within the Klondike District property where no previous coverage exists, with work anticipated to be complete by August. Results of this survey can directly detect areas with anomalous gold, and using trace element chemistry for geochemical mapping can discriminate and outline rock types. GroundTruth has been contracted to collect approximately 5,000 soils.

The Company’s prospecting program is also well underway. This program has generated a first ever map of approximately 60 separate shafts and adits encountered throughout the property. Systematic rock grab sampling of these areas is revealing new potential targets, particularly so when combined with the district scale work described above.

Planned 2018 Work Summary

The Company plans a minimum $2,500,000 exploration program for 2018 including plans for: 5,000 to 7,000 meters of drilling between multiple targets; 3,000 to 5,000 new soils, 4,000 line kilometers of airborne magnetics, radiometric, and VLF-M surveying, detailed structural and lithologic mapping and prospecting across the entire district for the first time, and contingency for 2018 follow-up on any new targets generated.

The technical and scientific information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Perry, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Klondike Gold Corp. and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The Company is focused on exploration and development of the Lone Star gold target at the confluence of Bonanza and Eldorado Creeks, within a district scale 557 square kilometer property accessible by government maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, YT within the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation traditional territory.

On behalf of Klondike Gold Corp.

"Peter Tallman"

President and CEO

(604) 609-6110

E-mail: info@klondikegoldcorp.com

Website: www.klondikegoldcorp.com

