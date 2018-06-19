PHOENIX, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO & President of American Manganese Inc. (TSX.V:AMY) (OTCPink:AMYZF) (FSE:2AM) (“the company”) Larry Reaugh was recently interviewed by Everett Jolly on “Stock Day.” The two discussed the company’s technologies as well as international expansion efforts and ongoing projects.



American Manganese is a diversified specialty critical metal company, with multiple patents and intellectual properties. Their current focus is on recycling lithium ion batteries, particularly in the electric car industry. Reaugh said that although many companies are attempting to figure out this process, including Tesla and many companies in China, nobody has made the same type of breakthrough in the technology. Their process is effective at extracting, under optimum conditions, 100% of the cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum from batteries and allows these mined materials to be cycled back into the manufacturing marketplace for re-use.

The company is currently working on a pilot plant to produce 1kg/hour of material, intended to duplicate the processes that their large-scale plants will use. Testing the methods at a small scale will allow the team to find and fix any potential bugs before operating on a large scale. Despite the tedious and expensive process this entails, Reaugh said that it must be done. “You don’t want to build a plant and find out that you have all kinds of bottle necks in it.” After the pilot plant tests successfully, the company plans to construct a 3 ton per day demonstration plant expected to generate $25 to $30 million of product annually.

Recycling batteries has been a major roadblock for the electric car industry, and this technology will allow for more sustainable and socially conscious execution of an ever-growing industry. Reaugh mentioned that it is expected the world will have over 125 million electric cars on the road by 2030, and battery recycling is a complete cradle-to-grave solution for sustainable production. Multiple companies across the globe including China, Japan, and South Korea have expressed interest in the work being conducted by American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. currently trades on both the TSX Venture (AMY), OTC Pink Sheets (AMYZF), and FSE:2AM. Stock prices are hovering around 16.4 cents per share. Everett Jolly, CEO of Uptick Newswire and “Stock Day” host, believes that the company is greatly undervalued.

To hear more about the company’s patents, technology, and international relations, please listen to the full interview at the link below.

https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-larry-reaugh-of-american-manganese-inc-otcpink-amyzf/

About American Manganese, Inc.

American Manganese Inc. plans to produce electrolytic manganese for the steel and rechargeable battery markets with a breakthrough lower cost, cleaner process. The company's Artillery Peak property in Arizona is the largest known manganese deposit in the Southwest U.S. at a time when this critical metal faces declining supply. The company's new low power and low water process for producing electrolytic manganese metal (EMM) and other related products (EMD and CMD) has been validated in pilot testing.

