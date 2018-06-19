Colibri Announces Results of AGM

DIEPPE, NB, June 19, 2018 /CNW/ - (CBI: TSX-V) – Colibri Resource Corp. ("Colibri" or the "Company"), wishes to announce results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on June 14, 2018 in Dieppe, Canada.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items proposed by the Board of Directors and management.

All six individuals nominated as directors were elected. Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing MNP LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and (ii) approving the Stock Option Plan.

The Board of Directors consists of:

Ronald Goguen Sr. (Chairman & CEO)

Edward Stringer

Paul Bartos

William MacDonald

Roger Doucet

Jacques Monette

On behalf of the Company,

Ronald Goguen, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Colibri Resource Corporation:

Colibri is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) focused on acquiring and exploring properties in Mexico.

