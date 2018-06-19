Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Colibri Announces Results of AGM

15:00 Uhr

DIEPPE, NB, June 19, 2018 /CNW/ - (CBI: TSX-V) – Colibri Resource Corp. ("Colibri" or the "Company"), wishes to announce results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on June 14, 2018 in Dieppe, Canada.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items proposed by the Board of Directors and management.

All six individuals nominated as directors were elected. Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing MNP LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and (ii) approving the Stock Option Plan.

The Board of Directors consists of:

Ronald Goguen Sr. (Chairman & CEO)
Edward Stringer
Paul Bartos
William MacDonald
Roger Doucet
Jacques Monette

On behalf of the Company,

Ronald Goguen, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Colibri Resource Corporation:

Colibri is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) focused on acquiring and exploring properties in Mexico.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. 

SOURCE Colibri Resource Corp.



Contact
Ronald J. Goguen, President, Chairperson and Director, Tel: (506) 383-4274, rongoguen@colibriresource.com
Mineninfo

Colibri Resource Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.colibriresource.com


