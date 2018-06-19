Centenera Continues to Receive Positive Drill Results from Drill Hole 18-ESP-027 plus Surface Rock Sampling, Esperanza Copper-Gold Porphyry Project, San Juan Province, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centenera Mining Corp. (“Centenera” or the “Company”) - (TSXV:CT) (OTCQB:CTMIF) has received positive drill results from drill hole 18-ESP-027 at the Esperanza Copper-Gold Porphyry project. Drill hole 18-ESP-027 collared in mineralization and continued to drill mineralized rock to end of hole. Mineralization remains open at depth. Highlights include 451m grading 0.30% copper equivalent1, including 100m (10m to 110m) grading 0.42% copper equivalent1 (Figure 1 & 2, Table 1). In addition, surface chip sampling along a new road cut located to the south of drill hole 18-ESP-027 returned 82m grading 0.23% copper equivalent1, indicating that the mineralizing system continues at surface to the south, towards Target A, one of four priority drill targets at Esperanza. (Figures 1 & 2, Table 2).



North South cross section showing complete results from 18-ESP-025 and 18-ESP-027,surface road cut sampling, and two of the four priority drill targets



Map showing all drill holes completed on the property as well as 2018 surface sampling





“Our 2018 drill program at Esperanza has been successful in outlining additional mineralization and defining clear targets for future drill testing,” stated Keith Henderson, Centenera’s President & CEO. “The deposit remains open both laterally and at depth and the Company is currently in discussions with a number of potential joint venture partners to assess the potential for a large, bulk tonnage porphyry style deposit.”

Esperanza Drill Program

The outcropping copper-gold porphyry mineralization at Esperanza was first drill-tested in 2006-2007 by 11 drill holes. The 2018 Esperanza drill program returned two drill holes with continuous mineralization from surface to end of hole; 387m in 18-ESP-025 and 451m in 18-ESP-027, with both holes open at depth. Notably, 18-ESP-025 was ranked third best copper drill intersection globally when compared to all copper exploration drill results from Q1 2018.

With all mineralized drill holes open laterally and at depth, an estimated additional 2,000m to 3,000m of drilling is necessary to test the existing four priority drill targets. A more extensive drill program would be required to fully assess the bulk tonnage potential of this porphyry style deposit and the Company is actively seeking a joint venture partner to advance the property. A number of companies have been reviewing exploration data and the process of running site visits is underway.

Table 1: Complete drill results for drill hole 18-ESP-027

Drillhole Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) 1 Copper (%) Gold (g/t) Copper Equivalent (%)2 18-ESP-027 285 -65 0 451 451 0.21 0.12 0.30 including 10 110 100 0.29 0.16 0.42 including 86 110 24 0.43 0.12 0.52

Notes 1 True width is not known. 2 Copper equivalent = Copper grade % + (0.795 x gold grade g/t), where the conversion factor of 0.795 is calculated by comparing the value of copper $2.20/lb to the value of gold at $1,200/oz and assuming 100% recovery.

Table 2: Results from chip sampling of road cut, 2018

Surface Sampling From (m) To (m) Interval (m) 1 Copper (%) Gold (g/t) Copper Equivalent (%)2 ESPTR-015 0 82 82 0.09 0.18 0.23

Notes 1 True width is not known. 2 Copper equivalent = Copper grade % + (0.795 x gold grade g/t), where the conversion factor of 0.795 is calculated by comparing the value of copper $2.20/lb to the value of gold at $1,200/oz and assuming 100% recovery.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling undertaken by Centenera in 2018 has been supervised by on site personnel at the project who rigorously collect and track samples, which are then sealed and shipped to SGS Minerals (“SGS”) for analysis. SGS's quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 17025: 1999. Analytical accuracy and precision are independently controlled by company using blanks, control reference material and duplicate samples.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee, a shareholder and holds incentive stock options.

About Centenera Mining Corporation

Centenera is a mineral resource company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CT and on the OTCQB exchange under the symbol CTMIF. The Company is focused 100% on mineral resource assets in Argentina. The Company intends to focus its 2018 exploration activities on drill-testing its flagship Esperanza copper-gold project.

Other assets include the El Quemado lithium pegmatite project in Salta Province and the Organullo gold project. The Organullo project has approximately 8,000 metres of historical drilling and assay results. Organullo has a geological target range from 19.8 million tonnes grading at 0.94 g/t gold (600,000 ounces) to 31.6 million tonnes grading 0.92 g/t gold (940,000 ounces) using a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off-grade. It should be noted that these potential exploration target quantities and grades are conceptual in nature, that insufficient exploration and geological modelling has been done to define a mineral resource, and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.

