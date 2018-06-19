Mountain Boy Minerals provides Summer 2018 update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy”) (TSX-V:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9U) is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders. After recent property visits and discussions with JV partners, the Company is providing current status updates of its projects in the Golden Triangle Area of British Columbia, near the Stewart BC area.



Silver Coin – 20% carried interest, gold-silver resource

The Silver Coin project is 20% owned by Mountain Boy and 80% owned by Jayden Resources Inc. Mountain Boy is carried on exploration expenditures by its partner up to production. A recent tour of the Premier Mine owned by Ascot Resources Ltd. was completed along with Mountain Boy’s QP attending.

The Silver Coin gold deposit claims bisect a portion of Ascot’s mineral deposits.

The Silver Coin project is a gold-silver project located in the "Golden Triangle" area of the Skeena Mining Division of British Columbia. Silver Coin is situated 10 km north of the past-producing Silbak-Premier mine and 34 km south of the Brucejack lake deposits presently being mined.

Silver Coin has a NI43-101 compliant gold and silver resources estimate and preliminary economic assessment completed on it with over 800 drill holes completed and underground workings from previous mining.

An updated 43-101 compliant gold resource estimate was completed in 2011 by our partner Jayden Resources Inc. and is available on www.Sedar.com.

Red Cliff – 35% Interest, Gold, Silver and base metals

The Red Cliff project is near Mountain Boy’s MB Silver claims, and is owned 35% by Mountain Boy and 65% by Decade Minerals Ltd. which is the operator of the exploration program at Red Cliff.

Significant amounts of drilling have been completed on the project and the next stage is to consolidate the results into an initial resource estimate and complete further drilling to expand the resource estimate.

This property also includes the past producing Red Cliff mine.

MB Silver Project 100%

Mountain Boy’s MB Silver project is near the Red Cliff Project has reported high grade silver assays, with lower grade copper, lead and zinc mineralization in drill holes over intervals from 0.72 meters to 8 meters thick.

The next stage for this project is to complete a resource estimate which will require further drilling.

Surprise Creek 100% – VMS Copper, Lead, Zinc, and Barite

The Surprise Creek property has been drilled by Mountain Boy which recently announced positive drilling results on January 31, 2018 with significant intercepts of copper, lead and zinc. The mineralization has a high grade barite cap, which is similar to the Howards Pass base metals mine in the Yukon.

Surprise Creek is targeting copper, lead, zinc mineralization with the high grade barite as a very strong contributor as a valuable by-product.

BA Project 100% - VMS Copper, Lead, Zinc, Gold & Silver.

Mountain Boy also owns 100% of the BA Project which has had strong drill results and a recent airborne EM, neither of which have been followed up:

Highlights of previous drilling include:

51.9 m of 140.44 g/t Ag, 1.66% Pb and 2.51% Zn in DDH-BA-2007-1

6.1 m of 119 g/t Ag, 0.74% Pb and 6.28% Zn in DDH-BA-2010-78

5.7 m of 229.3 g/t Ag, 2.19% Pb and 0.81% Zn in DDH-BA-2010-82

15.2 m of 117.5 g/t Ag, 1.18% Pb and 2.81% Zn in DDH-BA-2010-147

Immediately north of the above 2007-2010 drilling, channel sampling at the edge of the glacier yielded 7.50 m of 5.31% Zn, 1.97% Pb and 132 g/t Ag within 15.0 m of 3.84% Zn, 1.25% Pb and 108 g/t Ag. In 2017, follow up grab sampling in the area of the farthest north trenching also yielded zinc mineralization. Further details of these results are available on Mountain Boy’s website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.

Manual Creek Zeolite Property – south-eastern BC 100% owned.

Mountain Boy also owns 100% of the Manual Creek Zeolite property and has recently expanded the claim foot-print to get it back to its original size. Zeolite has many uses and Mountain Boy is looking for a partner to further advance this project by way of a JV agreement or outright sale.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed the geological sections of this news release.

About Mountain Boy Resources Ltd.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a property portfolio of gold and silver projects within the Stewart region located in the very prolific area of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-silver-base metals project that has a NI43-101 compliant resource estimate, 35% the Red Cliff gold silver project, 100% of the high grade MB Silver projects, and 100% of the BA and Surprise Creek VMS copper-lead-zinc project. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.

