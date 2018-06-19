Durango Resources Inc. Completes Till Sampling at Windfall

Vancouver, June 19, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that further to the news of June 4, 2018, the Company has completed its till sampling program at its wholly owned properties near Windfall Lake, Quebec.

Further to the news release of May 30, 2018, follow up soil and rock sampling were completed on the prospective area with assay results of 3,480 ppb (3.48 g/t) gold. Additional sampling was completed in this area with condensed spacing to further define and outline the anomaly, to identify a precise gold exploration drill target.

Rock samples were taken from a metasedimentary unit with oxidation zones and sulphides. One outcrop located in the south-east of one of Durango's claims was sampled and of interest since it was characterized as a deformation zone and was discovered near a contact zone of a granodiorite intrusion as seen below.

http://durangoresourcesinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/def-in-metased.jpg

Picture 1. Sigmoid and shear band indicators of ductile shear regime deformation in the south-east part of the property near the contact with granodiorite intrusion.

The thickness of till deposits on the properties reached up to 30m and covered most of the outcrops in the region, however the crew was able to find and to sample approximately 10 rock outcrops on Durango's claims. Three of these outcrops were small pegmatite dikes in granodiorite intrusions in the North and South part of the property and were sampled and sent for assay.

The till samples were sent to ODM labs of Nepean, Ontario for analysis. The rock samples were sent to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario. The results will be announced as they become available.

George Yordanov, P.Geo stated, "Durango is positioned for discovery with gold mineralization in the area being structurally controlled by a northeast trending deformation corridor and Durango's property being cross cut by a fault system striking towards the Windfall Lake main mineralized system. We were excited to uncover the sigmoid and shear band indicators of a ductile shear zone near granodiorite intrusion in Durango's claims."

Marcy Kiesman, President of Durango stated, "Durango currently holds approximately 10,000 hectares in the Windfall Lake area and has now completed a first pass till sampling program over a respectable representation of the properties. I am excited to see the follow up assays in the area which returned 3.48g/t gold in the till as they will help us define a more precise drill target."

http://durangoresourcesinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Windfall-camp-till.pdf



Click Image To View Full Size

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Decouverte and Windfall gold properties in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, and certain lithium properties near the Whabouchi mine, the Buckshot graphite property near the Miller Mine in Quebec, the Whitney Northwest property near the Lake Shore Gold and Goldcorp joint venture in Ontario, the Dianna Lake silver project in northern Saskatchewan, and the Mayner's Fortune limestone property in northwest British Columbia.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

