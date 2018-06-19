Solstice Gold Outlines Results from Winter 2018 Exploration Program on Its 100% Owned Kahuna Gold Project in Nunavut

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. ("Solstice" or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SGC) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration at its 100% owned 841 km2 Kahuna Gold Project (“Kahuna” or the “Project”), located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. Results reported today include gold recoveries from glacial till, Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drilling and ground geophysics completed during winter 2018. The program has successfully confirmed, extended and further defined gold target areas (Figure 1). The Company expects to start the summer portion of its 2018 work program in the coming weeks once snow cover has cleared.



Highlights of 2018 Program to date:

3,436 gold grains were retrieved from 627 till samples collected from the Westeros area

New gold-in-till results have expanded historical till-based gold targets and have identified several new target areas (Figure 1)

Gold grains have travelled relatively short distances from the source rocks as indicated by their delicate, irregular and abraded textures, inferring local sources within Westeros (Figure 1)

1,675 line km of ground magnetic surveys at 25 m spacing were completed in the North areas; the survey highlights key structural and stratigraphic features for follow-up summer 2018 exploration

69 RAB drillholes were completed on tightly spaced fence lines within the Westeros target area. The RAB has successfully identified favourable rock types within several of the till anomalies. (Figure 2)

Till Results:

The till program included the assaying and analysis of 627 till samples collected during the 2017 summer field program. Gold was confirmed in 521 of 637 samples collected across a 330 square kilometre area, reflecting the significant extent of the gold mineralized system at Kahuna. The new till data correlate well with rock samples, as gold-bearing rock samples are found up-ice from gold-bearing tills. Locations of greater than 80th percentile till counts are shown in Figure 1 along with contoured ranked till data from 3,991 samples of combined historical and current till results. Total grain counts of new till data are presented since only one grain out of 3,436 grains is classified as ‘rounded’, meaning the overwhelming majority of samples have traveled short to moderate distances from their source. Figure 2 shows the elevated gold-in-till area in the context of the current geological and structural model at Westeros. Both Figures 1 and 2 show the location of large gold grains and delicate grains both of which have likely traveled short distances from their source.

The following observations are noted from the till results:

Gold-in-till distributions at Kahuna are controlled by extensions and parallels to regional gold-controlling structures that also control gold mineralization at adjacent gold deposits. A broad area of highly gold-bearing till results located in the eastern part of Westeros is truncated along a distinct northwest to southeast trend parallel to a regional structure, referred to as the W1 Fault (“W1”)(Figures 1 and 2). The W1 is a splay off a regional break (the “Westeros Fault”) and is also parallel to the Pyke fault, located approximately 16 km to the south, splays of which host the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.*. The southwestern margin of the W1 coincides with some of the highest gold values in rock samples to date and appears to be closely associated with NW-SE magnetic breaks. Numerous parallel NW-SE trending splay faults dissect the Westeros fold.

A second set of previously interpreted east-west trending faults, likely splays off Meliadine’s Pyke fault, appear to correlate with east-west trending areas of highly anomalous tills, especially in the western part of Westeros (Figures 1 and 2).

Two very large anomalous areas of gold-in-till anomalies are identified in the south limb and Northwest Westeros. These areas are approximately 30 and 29 square kilometers in size respectively. The heads of these two broad anomalies are likely source areas. Follow-up ground work within the anomalies will be completed to provide further definition.

The largest gold grains and delicate gold grains identify potential source rocks for follow-up ground work. There is a cluster of delicate and large gold grains along the southwestern contact of the W1. Not all delicate and large grains occur in areas of high till counts, thus leaving room for additional targets in areas of low overall gold grain in till counts.

Several anomalous till areas appear boxed in by low till counts up ice indicating potential for local sources.

RAB Drilling:

The objective of the RAB program was to test for favourable rock types in areas covered by glacial till. The shallow overburden RAB drilling completed in the Westeros area has successfully confirmed the presence of meta-sediments (including BIF, the dominant gold host at the adjacent Meliadine deposit) and meta-volcanics near the magnetic anomalies at the base of overburden. Drilling also intersected magnetite in gneissic rocks explaining some of the magnetic anomalies (Figure 2).

Ground Geophysics:

A total of 1,675 line kilometres of 25 m spaced ground magnetics have been completed in the North area centered on an extensive area of quartz outcrop referred to as Quartz Hill. The program was successful in achieving its main goal of testing the structural interpretation generated from historical widely spaced (300 m) airborne surveys. It also confirmed the viability of using ground geophysics to identify key structural elements including faults and folds.

The current structural interpretation from this survey along with other details on the Quartz Hill area, can be found on the Solstice Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

Solstice Appoints new CFO:

Solstice has appointed David Fischer as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective immediately**. David is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years experience working with publicly listed companies in senior corporate finance roles. David has previously held senior financial roles with Rubicon Minerals Corp., Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation, MDSI Mobile Data Solutions, and started his career working with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). In conjunction with the appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Fischer 400,000 options priced at $0.25 vesting over 2 years. Outgoing CFO Tony Ricci has resigned to focus on other endeavors. The Company would like to thank Tony for his service during the development and startup phase of the Company and wishes him future success.

Till samples were processed for gold grain recovery at the Saskatchewan Research Council ('SRC'). SRC is an SCC and ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Accredited Lab. The till samples with a nominal weight of 10 kg are processed through Knelson and Mozley concentrators to produce a -0.85 mm fraction which is visually analyzed for gold grains. Total gold grain counts and sizes are reported for each sample. Morphological assessment of the recovered grains was completed by SRC and independent oversight of the entire process was conducted by MCC Geoscience Inc.

*This news release contains information with respect to the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines, in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company’s properties and there is no certainty of the same or similar deposits on the Company’s properties.

**The appointment of David Fischer remains subject to regulatory approvals.

About Solstice

Solstice is a new gold-focussed exploration company engaged in the exploration of its 841 km2 (100%) district scale Kahuna Project (“Kahuna” or the “Project”) and certain other rights covering an adjacent 823 km2, all with no underlying option or earn in payments. Kahuna is located in Nunavut, Canada only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. Solstice has 66.8 million shares outstanding and is well financed with ~$7 million in the treasury.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

