Fancamp News Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:FNC) announces the death, on June 14th, of its esteemed Vice President of Exploration, Michael Flanagan, MSc.A, P.Geo, after a long illness. “Our Mike” performed his duties with dignity and great courage, the last of which was completed a short ten days ago. It was a pleasure and a great privilege to know and work with him. His efforts over the years were enthusiastic and unceasing, and led to the discovery of the high grade Black Horse Chromite Deposit in the Ring of Fire, and to a better understanding of the complex structures of the Company’s Lamelee South Iron Deposit. His passion for geology was infectious and immensely productive; he will be greatly missed.



On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, I extend our deepest sympathy to Mike’s family.

Fancamp’s focus is on grassroots mineral exploration; adding value through prospecting, geophysics and drilling, and managing risk through sales and property option agreements. The Company has an exceptional inventory of resource properties in Québec, Ontario and New Brunswick; commodities of interest include gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. The company also continues to evolve into a holder of shares in partner companies together with royalties. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Québec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC.

