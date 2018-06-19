MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Strategic Metals Inc. (“Canada Strategic” or “the Company”) (TSX.V:CJC) (FSE:YXEN) (OTC-BB:CJCFF) and Matamec Explorations Inc. (TSX.V:MAT) (OTC-QX:MHREF) are pleased to announce that at their respective annual and special meeting held on June 14, 2018, all proposals have been approved by the shareholders.

Following its meeting, Matamec received the final order of the Superior Court of Canada approving the transaction.

About Canada Strategic Metals Inc.

Canada Strategic Metals Inc. is an emerging company focused on the exploration and development of a number of projects covering over 57,084 hectares in Quebec. With broad management experience in green technology and junior resource exploration and development, Canada Strategic Metals is well positioned to aggressively advance this promising property portfolio for its shareholders.

About Matamec Explorations Inc.

Located in Montreal (Québec), Matamec Explorations Inc. is a junior mining exploration company in which primary activities are oriented on the development of gold assets. Matamec’s main focus is on the SAKAMI gold property (50%), in proximity to the Éléonore Mine (in James Bay, QC); Opinaca Gold West (100%), located in the Quebec Plan Nord region in similar geological settings as established gold-producing mines; and the Casa-Detour property (100%), located east of the Burntbush property of Detour Gold Corp. Matamec has two other gold projects in Ontario, Matheson JV (50%) and Pelangio (100%) located near the Hoyle Pond Mine in Timmins. Matamec’s other mining projects include key elements for technologies related to energy containing, among others, lithium (Tansim-under option), Cobalt (Fabre-100% owned), nickel (Vulcain-100% owned) and rare earths (Kipawa-72% owned by Matamec). The Kipawa Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) project is a joint venture owned at 72% by Matamec and 28% by Ressources Québec (acting as agent of the Government of Québec). Toyota Tsusho Corp. of Nagoya, Japan holds a 10% royalty on net profit from the deposit.

