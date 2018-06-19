Potash Ridge Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potash Ridge Corp.. (the “Company”) (TSX:PRK) is pleased to announced that on June 6th, 2018 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Toronto, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 28,049,730 votes were cast in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 14.88% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date.



Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld R. Bruce Duncan 20,916,042 95.92% 889,100 4.08% E. Richard Klue 20,847,042 95.61% 958,100 4.39% Arthur Roth 20,847,042 95.61% 958,100 4.39% Chris Reid 20,916,042 95.92% 889,100 4.08% Andrew Squires 21,182,542 97.14% 622,600 2.86%

Appointment of Auditor

By a ballot vote, shareholders voted in favour of re-appointing MNP LLP as auditor, and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuring year.

Approval of Unallocated Stock Options

The ordinary resolution to ratify, confirm and approve all allocations under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan was carried by a majority of the votes cast in person and by proxy.

Approval of Name Change

The special resolution to authorise an amendment to the articles of the Corporation to change the name of the Corporation from ‘Potash Ridge Corp.’ to ‘SOPerior Fertilizer Corp.’ was carried by a two-thirds majority of the votes cast in person and by proxy.

About Potash Ridge

Potash Ridge's strategy is to become a premier producer of potassium sulphate in North America. The Corporation owns the SOP project: Blawn Mountain Project in Utah that plans to produce potassium sulphate by mining and processing alunite bearing rock.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

POTASH RIDGE CORPORATION

Andrew Squires

President & CEO

Contact Information:

Andrew Squires

CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer

Office: 416-362-8640

asquires@potashridge.com

