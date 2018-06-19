Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Hinterland Terminates Destiny Agreement and Launches New Website

22:15 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec (FSCwire) - Hinterland Metals Inc. (HMI: TSX-Venture) (“Hinterland” or the “Company”) announces that it has terminated the earn-in Agreement with Alto Ventures Ltd. (ATV:TSX-Venture) (“Alto“), whereby Hinterland was to earn an interest in Alto’s Destiny property located approximately 75 kilometres north of Val-d’Or, Quebec.  Due to financial market conditions, Hinterland intends to instead work on its portfolio of 100% owned properties located in the Abitibi and Eeyou Istchee James Bay regions of Quebec.

Hinterland is currently focused on its “Radius 100” strategy that will see exploration work carried out at the drill ready Guyberry, Mozart and Tardiff gold projects. These properties all lie within a radius of 100 km of each other, and as such are mutually beneficial in terms of operations and logistics. They are all road accessible from Val-d’Or.  The Company also intends to advance its Skyfall Gold project located east of Osisko Mining’s Windfall deposit in the Urban-Barry Greenstone belt approximately 75 kilometres south of Chapais, Quebec.  All of Hinterland’s current properties are available of option, sale or joint venture http://bit.ly/2ljG5NH.

Shareholders, potential investors and other interested parties are invited to visit Hinterland’s new website www.hinterlandmetals.com which features the Company’s new “An Eye on Discovery” logo, and describes the Company’s current project and royalty portfolio.

Mark Fekete, P.Geo is the designated “qualified person” as defined in Section 1.2 in and for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 that reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

For more information please contact:

Mark Fekete, President at 1-819-354-5244

E-mail: info@hinterlandmetals.com

Website: www.hinterlandmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by the Company from time to time with securities regulators. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event.





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Hinterland Metals Inc. (TSX Venture:HMI)

Mineninfo

Hinterland Metals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.hinterlandmetals.com


