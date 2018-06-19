TORONTO, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND) (OTCQX:ASDRF) (FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company’s 2018 Annual and Special Shareholder’s Meeting (the “Meeting”) held earlier today, June 19, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario.



A total of 17,854,214 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 24.06% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

To set the number of Directors to be elected at eight.

To re-appoint KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year.

Advance Notice By-Law of the Corporation.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name Shares Voted For % Shares Withheld % Mark Brennan 16,036,218 92.44 1,311,600 7.56 Chris Buncic 16,032,812 92.42 1,315,006 7.58 Stephen Shefsky 16,194,412 93.35 1,153,406 6.65 Robert Campbell 15,984,412 92.14 1,363,406 7.86 Kurt Menchen 15,983,812 92.14 1,364,006 7.86 Guillermo Kaelin 15,987,818 92.16 1,360,000 7.84 Renaud Adams 15,987,818 92.16 1,360,000 7.84 Petra Decher 15,987,818 92.16 1,360,000 7.84

For further details regarding the voting results of the 2018 Meeting, please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its 100%-owned producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras, which has been in production since 1948. After acquiring the mine in December 2016, Ascendant implemented a rigorous optimization program aimed at restoring the historic potential of the El Mochito mine. In 2017, the Company successfully completed the operational turnaround it set out to achieve with sustained production at record levels and profitability restored. The Company now remains focused on cost reduction and further operational improvements to drive robust free cash flow in 2018 and beyond. Ascendant is also focused on expanding and upgrading known resources through extensive exploration work for near-term growth. With a significant land package of 11,000 hectares and an abundance of historical data there are several regional targets providing longer term exploration upside which could lead to further resource growth. The Company is also engaged in the evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Pryde

Director, Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: 888-723-7413

info@ascendantresources.com