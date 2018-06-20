Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation June 2018

00:30 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) provides the Company's Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation.

Asset overview

- High quality gold assets in the heart of the WA goldfields

- 100% ownership of 890km2on Bardoc, Abattoir, Ida and Zuleika shear zones -590km2acquired in last 18 months

- Walk up drill targets for new discovery exploration

- Existing JORC 2012 Resource of 434,000oz grading 2.12g/t (see Note 1 below)

- Comprehensive regional geological database

- Assets close to existing third party milling infrastructure

- Strategic joint ventures in place at no cost to Intermin covering 350km2in WA and a world-class vanadium resource in Queensland (1,500km2)

Company overview

- High quality landholding in the Goldfields of Western Australia

- Strong leadership with extensive mining, exploration and corporate management experience

- Generating near-term cash by developing gold projects via third party infrastructure

- Cash and tradeable securities of $11.1M and no debt (see Note 2 below)

- Building a long term gold production profile

- Fully funded 55,000m resource growth and new discovery drill program for 2018 well underway

- Pursuing regional consolidation opportunities of high potential exploration and development assets

- Joint ventures for multi-commodity non-core projects across several regions with quality partners

"Growth strategy centered on discovery and resource expansion through self funded exploration."

Notes:

1. As announced to the ASX on 13 March 2018, see also JORC Table, Notes and Competent Persons Statement on Slide 2 in link below

2. As at 31 March 2018, as announced to the ASX on 30 April 2018

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OLVNLSKI



About Intermin Resources Limited:

Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:

Intermin Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Jon Price MSc (Mineral Economics) MAusIMM, MAICD Managing Director T: +61-8-9386-9534 F: +61-8-9389-1597 E: admin@intermin.com.au W: www.intermin.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Intermin Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.intermin.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap