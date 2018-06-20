Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation June 2018

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) provides the Company's Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation.Asset overview- High quality gold assets in the heart of the WA goldfields- 100% ownership of 890km2on Bardoc, Abattoir, Ida and Zuleika shear zones -590km2acquired in last 18 months- Walk up drill targets for new discovery exploration- Existing JORC 2012 Resource of 434,000oz grading 2.12g/t (see Note 1 below)- Comprehensive regional geological database- Assets close to existing third party milling infrastructure- Strategic joint ventures in place at no cost to Intermin covering 350km2in WA and a world-class vanadium resource in Queensland (1,500km2)Company overview- High quality landholding in the Goldfields of Western Australia- Strong leadership with extensive mining, exploration and corporate management experience- Generating near-term cash by developing gold projects via third party infrastructure- Cash and tradeable securities of $11.1M and no debt (see Note 2 below)- Building a long term gold production profile- Fully funded 55,000m resource growth and new discovery drill program for 2018 well underway- Pursuing regional consolidation opportunities of high potential exploration and development assets- Joint ventures for multi-commodity non-core projects across several regions with quality partners"Growth strategy centered on discovery and resource expansion through self funded exploration."Notes:1. As announced to the ASX on 13 March 2018, see also JORC Table, Notes and Competent Persons Statement on Slide 2 in link below2. As at 31 March 2018, as announced to the ASX on 30 April 2018To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OLVNLSKI





About Intermin Resources Limited:



Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





Source:



Intermin Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Jon Price MSc (Mineral Economics) MAusIMM, MAICD Managing Director T: +61-8-9386-9534 F: +61-8-9389-1597 E: admin@intermin.com.au W: www.intermin.com.au