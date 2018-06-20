Kincora Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2018 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the "Company", "Kincora") (TSXV:KCC) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders which was held at 4pm on June 18, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 23, 2018, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting with 41.67% of shareholder proxies returned. Details of the AGM are provided below.

Number of Directors

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at four.

Election of Directors

Shareholders voted in favour of Kincora's management's nominees to the board of directors: Jonathan (Sam) Spring, Ray Nadarajah, John Holliday, and Anthony Jackson.



Auditor Re-Appointed

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was re-appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next AGM or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor's remuneration.

Stock Option Plan

Shareholders re-approved the 10% rolling stock option plan.

Ratification of Advance Notice Policy

Shareholders ratified the adoption of the Advance notice policy as set forth in the May 23, 2018 Information Circular and May 17, 2018 press release.

