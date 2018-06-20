Belmont Receives Borehole Drill Permits for Kibby Basin Lithium Project, Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L1; DTC Eligible – CUSIP 080499403); (“Belmont”, or the “Company”).

Further to our news release of June 14, 2018 Belmont is pleased to announce receipt of the borehole drill permits for its proposed exploration drill holes on its Kibby Basin, Nevada property. Boreholes may be converted to ‘Exploration Wells’ for testing of lithium brine aquifers, upon successful completion of the holes.

Bonding has been paid and accepted by the United States Department of the Interior - Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The first holes will be advanced in locations where the MT survey indicates that the conductive anomaly to be closest to surface.

Belmont CEO/President, James Place, P.Geo., states: “A drilling contractor has been selected and drilling is anticipated to commence in July 2018.”

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is an emerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, U.S.A.

Belmont has recently optioned 31 mineral claims encompassing approx. 7 sq.km; located 24 km northwest of Saint John, New Brunswick – the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft – a Zinc, Cobalt prospect.

On March 30, 2016; the Company acquired sixteen placer (16) mining claims, representing 1036 hectares (2,560 acres) in Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Kibby Basin property is located 65 km north of Clayton Valley, Nevada-U.S.A. The Company believes the property to be highly prospective to host lithium. Subsequent ground geophysics & gravity surveys, surface sampling and a two hole- 2046 ft. diamond drill program have confirmed the presence of lithium on Kibby.

On July 11, 2016; the Company reported it has arranged the staking of 213 x 20 acre additional placer mineral claims totaling approx. 1724 hectares (4,260 acres), adjoining the Kibby 16, increasing the total Kibby Basin land position (the “Property”) to 2,760 hectares (6,820 acres).

In 50/50 ownership with International Montoro Resources Inc., Belmont has acquired and is exploring joint venture opportunities for its two significant uranium properties (Crackingstone – 982 ha & Orbit Lake – 11,109 ha) in the Uranium City District in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties, based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements about the possible raising of capital and exploration of our properties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Companies forward-looking statements and expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that we may not be able to obtain regulatory approval; that we may not be able to raise funds required, that conditions to closing may not be fulfilled and we may not be able to organize and carry out an exploration program in 2016; and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

