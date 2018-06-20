Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Pershing Resources Receives Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report On Its New Enterprise Project

06:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

The Company’s Geologic Consulting Team Outlines A Potential Gold/Copper Porphyry

RENO, Nev., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershing Resources Company Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR), is pleased to announce grab sample assay data and the issuance of a 43-101 technical report for its 100% owned New Enterprise Project located in the Maynard Mining District near Kingman, Arizona. The most important feature of this work is the newly identified potential for gold-copper porphyry mineralization within the Project area. Further exploration work is highly recommended, and the Project is considered to have an excellent potential to include a significant mineral resource.

Bedrock outcropping of high-grade precious and base metal veins and relatively lower grade porphyry copper-molybdenum mineralization was previously known to occur within the New Enterprise Project. Newly acquired preliminary geological, structural, and analytical results of these occurrences suggest the presence of overlapping styles (“telescopic”) of alteration and mineralization. “Telescopic” alteration and mineralization are present within extensive, and recurring, north-south oriented vertical to sub-vertical vein systems. This is significant because zonation about a porphyry copper-molybdenum system is typically outward from the core of the porphyry; as described in the Mineral Park porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located approximately 20 miles to the northwest. One possible explanation being considered for the overlapping “telescopic” system of alteration and mineralization is that the vein systems are situated directly over a “buried” gold-copper porphyry system.

At least three vein systems, generally referred to as Central, West, and East, have been identified spanning an area approximately 1.2 by 0.9 miles (2.0 by 1.4 kilometers), entirely within the New Enterprise Project. The host rock to the vein systems include relatively older rocks that may be a “roof” overlying a potentially buried porphyry system. “Roof” rocks would act as a cap, trapping and focusing mineralization into vein systems and potentially along its base which has yet to be determined within the Project area. This process is not unusual for gold-copper porphyry systems but involves the application of a slightly different exploration model than the standard porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration model. Combined with the lack of modern exploration work completed within the New Enterprise Project, gold-copper porphyry mineral resource potential is considered to have never been tested for the Project area.

The Central Vein System can be traced in intermittent outcrop for a minimum of 1.2 miles (2 kilometers) with a width in places up to 33 yards (30 metres). Grab sample assays of gold range from 0.00 to 9.89 grams per tonne and copper range from 28 ppm to 1.42%. The West Vein System, which has garnered less historical attention, appears to consist of a conjugate vein system 22 to 55 yards (20 to 50 metres) wide, with additional occurrences spanning a distance of up to 190 yards (175 meters), along a strike of at least 185 yards long (170 meters). Grab sample assays of gold range from 0.04 to 35.30 grams per tonne gold and copper range from 33 ppm to 1.02%. The East Vein System is poorly exposed and recent grab sample results did not report values as high as those reported from the Central and West Vein Systems. Grab sample assays of gold range from 0.01 to 0.13 grams per tonne and copper range from 99 to 162 ppm. The base of the proposed “roof” was not identified during the previous program and may only be identified with subsurface drilling.

The vein systems are currently being described as a composite of, from oldest to youngest, porphyry intrusions, early quartz veining, intense alteration, and late quartz veining. The most important significance of these results is a demonstration that the vein systems include multiple generations of precious and base metal mineralization that has never been drill tested. A common first impression of the high-grade silver, lead, zinc mineralization is that they are not wide enough or continuous enough to make-up sufficient tonnage to be considered a mineral resource. The results of the recent grab samples suggest the potential of additional precious and base metal mineralization within the vein systems along with the high-grade veins; providing a more continuous source of mineralization within and along the veins. Drilling will be required to determine the potential grade and tonnage of the vein systems.

The 43-101 technical report highly recommends further work that includes, but not limited to, airborne geophysics, geological mapping and sampling, and diamond drilling. Initial bedrock sampling is currently underway. Geophysics and diamond drilling will commence immediately after the securing of sufficient funds to complete the work.

Pershing Resources' CEO, Steve Plumb, stated, “We are pleased that the recent data and 43-101 Technical Report further substantiate Pershing Resources assertion that the New Enterprise Project is an excellent mineral exploration property. Positive feedback from ongoing work motivated us to substantially expand the land package to capture the full potential of the Project area. We are very excited to move forward with an aggressive exploration program in 2018.”

All bedrock grab sample collection, analysis, and interpretation were completed by Professional Geoscientists independent of Pershing Resources. Analysis were completed by ALS Laboratories, USA Inc. with an accredited and certified standard quality assurance and quality control methods and procedures as outlined on their webpage www.alsglobal.com. As part of Pershing Resources quality control program, ten pulp duplicates were analyzed. All quality assurance, quality control, and sample security work met expectations for their intended purposes.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and/or prepared by Edward C. Walker, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent consultant as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For more information and an electronic copy of the 43-101 technical report, please visit Pershing Resources website at: https://www.pershingpm.com/projects/the-new-enterprise-project/technical-report

About Pershing Resources

Pershing Resources is a precious and base metals exploration and mining company with several projects in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada and owns an operations facility near Kingman, Arizona. It is currently focused on the development of it's 100% owned New Enterprise and Mohave-Standard properties, collectively referred to as the New Enterprise project. The New Enterprise Project is located between the Mineral Park Porphyry Cu-Mo mine (approximately 20 miles to the northwest) and the Baghdad Cu-Mo mine (approximately 45 miles to the southeast). The Company's other assets are comprised of mining properties in various stages of development located in the Western United States.

As opportunities arise, the Company will seek to strengthen its balance sheet through acquisition of additional mineral rights and mining properties. Pershing Resources is committed to responsible mining practices and, we believe, is positioned to deliver sustained growth and performance for years to come.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release as well as the information on the Company's website is provided solely for the reader's general knowledge. Such information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters pertaining to the Company. Certain statements included herein and on the Company's website, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company's management. When used in this press release and on the Company's website, the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance and/or achievements of the Company or of the gold mining industry in general to be materially different from future results, performance and/or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold, silver and other commodity prices, uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology of the Company's properties, uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of the Company's mineral projects, the need to obtain additional financing to develop the Company's mineral projects, the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects, and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Pershing Resources
200 South Virginia Street, 8th Floor
Reno, NV 89501
Phone: 775-398-3124
Email: info@pershingpm.com
http://www.pershingpm.com/.

Source: Pershing Resources Company Inc.

Surface Sampling Program January 2018
JANUARY 2018 SAMPLING PROGRAM
PROJECT : "NEW ENTERPRISE"
Au-ICP21 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 ME-MS61 ME-MS61
SAMPLE Au Bi Te Ag As Sb Cu Pb Zn Mo Fe S K Mg Ti
Number ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm % % % % %
X043401 0.125 0 3 3 5 1 3 99 27 6 3.1 0.8 3.6 0.80 0.23
X043402 0.128 0 2 6 47 6 11 79 135 11 6.3 0.3 1.6 0.36 0.04
X043403 0.010 1 0 0 8 3 36 65 135 7 3.5 1.6 3.4 0.77 0.38
X043404 0.024 3 6 0 50 1 21 20 62 85 12.7 0.1 0.6 0.05 0.01
X043405 0.010 3 2 1 6 0 13 13 12 10 4.1 0.1 0.7 0.07 0.02
X043406 0.046 8 6 3 4 1 30 45 27 6 5.0 0.7 2.9 0.23 0.59
X043407 0.176 18 14 47 11 7 2260 1.90 % 286 35 5.9 0.3 0.0 0.01 0.01
X043408 0.198 1 3 21 1 2 40 254 54 3 1.6 0.0 0.1 0.02 0.01
X043409 1.220 320 73 181 115 4 504 2160 148 126 4.0 0.4 0.4 0.05 0.04
X043410 0.348 3 7 20 4 3 105 296 102 9 2.3 0.0 0.2 0.02 0.01
X043411 0.014 5 2 3 7 1 315 142 405 1 3.4 0.6 4.8 0.60 0.43
X043412 0.044 5 8 4 35 1 91 288 87 4 3.7 1.4 4.8 0.65 0.38
X043413 0.135 153 23 20 109 4 283 2730 115 17 7.2 2.1 1.7 0.19 0.12
X043414 3.040 310 52 161 120 10 1285 5030 690 15 9.4 0.5 0.4 0.05 0.01
X043415 9.890 596 237 645 299 21 5740 6580 2980 115 31.0 0.4 0.3 0.07 0.01
X043416 0.092 3 1 11 8 3 334 849 1410 15 1.0 0.3 1.8 0.25 0.22
X043417 0.019 3 1 3 20 1 285 204 291 10 2.6 1.2 4.8 0.52 0.33
X043418 1.030 132 47 55 963 71 1675 6710 845 68 9.6 1.1 0.5 0.08 0.02
X043419 0.304 47 12 10 140 6 541 741 761 27 3.7 0.3 0.4 0.06 0.02
X043420 0.347 15 3 22 184 4 2150 3000 2070 12 5.3 1.7 3.3 0.38 0.16
X043421 0.134 30 2 16 96 2 636 1540 1140 8 2.1 0.4 0.8 0.08 0.03
X043422 0.032 2 0 2 11 2 243 110 214 3 0.9 0.2 5.1 0.52 0.38
X043423 0.053 3 1 5 212 5 1255 429 1880 25 5.1 1.7 4.9 0.54 0.29
X043424 0.071 31 8 7 245 5 724 2220 1810 68 8.9 1.3 1.0 0.09 0.03
X043425 0.044 9 3 14 127 8 1.42 % 507 3870 62 2.1 1.3 4.1 0.38 0.25
X043426 0.003 1 0 1 2 0 201 15 105 21 2.8 0.0 2.5 0.83 0.22
X043427 0.001 1 0 0 1 0 87 19 19 86 1.5 0.2 3.8 0.10 0.18
X043428 <0.001 0 0 0 1 0 43 39 37 6 1.8 0.0 5.4 0.18 0.31
X043429 0.512 0 12 17 47 4 2510 2.84 % 1580 6 4.9 0.7 2.6 0.44 0.34
X043430 0.225 4 2 16 31 9 2100 1.49 % 765 5 4.9 0.9 0.8 0.12 0.10
X043431 8.320 11 25 194 340 101 3050 1.06 % 514 12 7.9 1.7 0.5 0.03 0.02
X043432 35.300 43 8 119 283 28 4870 5.05 % 839 13 11.8 2.5 1.1 0.12 0.06
X043433 0.184 1 0 11 15 2 1.02 % 2470 6720 3 5.4 0.0 5.8 0.97 0.67
X043434 0.043 0 0 2 12 2 4830 1.11 % 4690 1 11.8 0.3 4.3 0.55 0.23
X043435 0.067 0 0 2 11 1 951 988 4420 2 5.3 0.0 5.5 1.02 0.52
X043436 1.625 2 4 16 32 5 235 3850 232 7 2.3 0.4 0.4 0.05 0.02
X043437 0.314 5 2 14 12 1 33 530 70 9 2.6 0.7 4.4 0.69 0.41
X043438 0.373 3 3 8 10 1 67 677 228 11 2.1 0.4 4.2 0.68 0.38
X043439 0.293 5 3 7 42 2 694 1030 868 26 3.3 0.1 0.8 0.15 0.06
X043440 0.055 4 4 11 61 2 220 478 270 29 5.0 1.1 4.7 0.34 0.14
X043441 0.026 0 1 18 4 1 110 68 214 2 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.02 0.01
X043442 0.018 0 0 3 53 2 847 269 2010 2 5.1 0.3 5.3 0.74 0.40
X043443 0.090 6 4 14 30 1 544 742 575 4 3.9 0.5 4.6 0.68 0.35
X043444 0.073 6 10 12 30 3 808 2440 248 22 4.2 1.4 3.9 0.38 0.25
X043445 0.183 4 7 44 10 3 1370 3030 120 15 3.3 0.4 0.4 0.03 0.02
X043446 0.327 20 10 43 235 13 7140 3.38 % 543 9 4.3 0.7 0.1 0.01 <0.005
X043447 0.477 47 11 79 250 21 1.31 % 9.20 % 404 7 5.8 1.4 0.1 0.01 <0.005
X043448 0.966 7 6 38 20 5 118 989 19 4 1.2 0.1 0.2 0.03 0.01
X043449 0.198 99 21 58 78 29 158 1655 79 18 2.1 0.4 0.3 0.04 0.20
X043450 0.595 510 63 226 489 58 810 3150 143 21 3.8 0.3 0.1 0.01 0.01
X043201 0.161 98 18 49 83 4 207 1265 102 12 1.4 0.4 4.5 0.30 0.21
X043202 0.042 2 1 4 21 2 388 422 658 2 3.5 0.3 4.9 0.25 0.25
X043203 0.002 0 0 0 4 2 28 33 5310 0 1.7 0.0 4.1 0.28 0.22
X043204 0.118 9 3 15 20 7 96 524 266 30 3.0 0.1 0.4 0.06 0.03
X043205 0.647 106 20 42 162 58 217 601 387 9 5.2 0.1 0.2 0.03 0.02
X043206 0.060 4 2 6 71 6 133 106 119 3 2.4 0.4 6.1 0.58 0.31
X043207 0.075 14 4 9 87 12 107 1350 104 4 3.3 0.7 4.4 0.69 0.28
X043208 0.003 0 0 1 6 2 1580 182 298 3 3.9 0.2 5.1 0.29 0.50
X043209 0.008 0 0 1 18 2 152 145 248 2 1.2 0.5 3.3 0.45 0.41
X043210 1.280 167 55 106 2710 47 4180 3.29 % 333 58 14.1 4.6 2.5 0.09 0.06
X043211 0.041 16 11 5 526 12 890 3280 1200 7 6.9 3.0 4.8 0.40 0.27
X043212 0.027 0 1 5 29 3 1170 397 961 3 4.3 0.4 5.6 0.25 0.38
X043213 0.032 1 3 6 102 3 349 1330 203 2 3.2 0.9 5.5 0.35 0.47
X043214 0.896 153 7 80 80 5 169 591 145 7 2.4 0.5 0.5 0.06 0.02
X043215 1.160 63 7 147 49 25 455 494 431 9 1.6 0.5 0.2 0.03 0.02
X043216 0.069 3 7 5 146 17 464 441 169 11 4.9 0.3 3.1 0.42 0.24
X043217 0.530 6 2 34 24 5 146 1705 83 12 2.5 0.5 0.2 0.01 0.01
X043218 0.398 61 12 89 79 10 2260 2380 1220 3 5.9 6.4 0.3 0.03 0.01
X043219 0.028 1 0 2 46 4 184 57 353 1 2.3 1.2 5.5 0.40 0.31
X043220 0.108 3 1 4 8 3 39 748 103 10 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.04 0.01
X043221 0.107 36 5 28 281 14 2470 2000 2.71 % 12 7.8 2.3 0.2 0.06 0.01
X043222 0.055 2 1 2 10 2 22 248 231 7 4.3 0.1 1.6 0.26 0.13
X043223 0.055 1 1 2 7 1 20 90 74 3 2.6 0.1 3.6 0.63 0.29
X043224 0.050 1 1 3 6 3 75 162 117 6 5.1 0.1 2.1 0.33 0.10
X043225 0.013 1 2 2 6 5 6 27 36 0 2.0 0.3 4.5 0.46 0.45
X043226 0.013 1 2 1 1 0 10 21 45 1 2.6 0.4 4.8 0.63 0.40
X043227 0.083 2 2 3 7 1 18 195 21 12 3.1 0.9 1.1 0.12 0.20
X043228 0.039 2 3 4 3 1 30 36 21 2 2.6 0.1 4.8 0.14 0.36
X043229 0.043 0 3 10 1 1 12 15 11 3 1.1 0.0 0.3 0.03 0.03
X043230 0.133 1 1 3 3 2 10 13 6 3 1.5 0.1 0.2 0.03 0.01
X043231 0.050 2 5 3 4 1 9 41 18 6 4.4 1.4 5.5 0.25 0.44
X043232 0.024 7 2 13 208 9 413 221 248 3 2.7 0.1 6.3 0.27 0.29
X043233 0.185 15 8 48 421 7 299 2020 177 4 2.2 0.3 0.2 0.01 0.01
X043234 0.035 3 12 12 392 16 702 948 352 10 3.0 0.1 0.1 0.01 <0.005
X043235 0.009 0 0 0 6 0 54 27 313 1 3.8 0.0 2.3 1.19 0.53
X043236 0.221 5 3 6 18 2 283 707 150 4 4.9 0.3 4.3 0.76 0.48
X043237 0.008 0 0 2 11 1 992 153 2510 2 6.7 0.0 3.7 0.81 0.56
X043238 0.194 6 3 12 38 1 269 656 255 6 2.5 0.9 0.5 0.08 0.03
X043239 0.117 3 2 7 36 1 308 3830 200 12 3.2 0.4 2.6 0.36 0.20
X043240 0.035 3 1 2 25 1 195 24 722 6 2.5 0.1 4.5 0.20 0.17
X043241 0.029 1 1 0 5 0 46 30 434 2 2.9 0.0 5.6 0.14 0.39
X043242 0.094 10 4 8 188 10 2850 981 4290 16 18.8 0.3 1.1 0.16 0.08
X043243 0.125 4 7 16 657 4 338 3370 325 29 4.6 1.0 1.0 0.07 0.05
X043244 2.400 510 140 357 9620 42 2860 4.21 % 336 20 10.6 3.6 1.4 0.01 0.02
X043245 3.020 34 103 189 2420 313 4120 1.93 % 429 18 3.7 0.6 1.4 0.23 0.11
X043246 0.071 44 25 25 2030 112 1590 757 667 10 11.8 0.4 2.6 0.37 0.23
X043247 0.186 2 3 19 758 168 173 4470 208 4 3.4 1.0 4.0 0.57 0.30
X043248 0.556 30 24 97 1315 60 3580 9850 368 10 6.3 0.4 0.4 0.07 0.03
X043249 0.062 48 33 31 114 5 96 456 45 11 3.3 0.7 2.0 0.29 0.14
X043250 0.063 12 3 33 98 5 185 571 142 11 2.7 0.1 1.2 0.21 0.11
X043251 0.016 0 0 0 7 1 42 28 147 6 3.5 0.0 3.4 1.01 0.50
X043252 0.012 1 1 1 11 1 108 56 2310 0 4.1 0.9 3.9 1.32 0.54
X043253 0.236 4 5 31 2070 199 7060 2.61 % 2.84 % 2 1.6 3.3 0.1 0.01 0.01
X043254 0.039 2 1 5 35 3 242 819 360 6 1.9 0.4 4.3 0.44 0.46
X043255 0.074 16 12 5 34 1 643 1675 456 10 6.6 2.0 4.5 0.40 0.39
X043256 2.450 93 65 236 1480 91 4090 1.83 % 397 4 2.0 0.9 0.1 0.01 0.01

Mineninfo

Pershing Resources Company Inc.

Bergbau
USA
www.pershingpm.com


