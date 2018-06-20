Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Serabi Gold plc : Accident at Sao Chico Mine

11:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

For immediate release
20 June 2018
Serabi Gold Plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")

Accident at Sao Chico Mine

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), regrets to announce a fatality at its Sao Chico Mine in Brazil in a mining-related accident.

The accident involved the operation of one of the underground loading machines. The Company has notified the relevant authorities, including the police, and are providing all necessary assistance for the enquiries into this incident. Production in the area of the incident has been resumed.

Until such a time as the outcome of the enquiries has been reached, no further details can be released. The directors and management of Serabi express their sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased and the Company is providing all necessary support to the family.

Mike Hodgson, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"It is with great sadness that we announce a fatal accident at our Sao Chico mining operation during the weekend. I join with all of my colleagues and fellow directors in expressing our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser
Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
James Bavister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Blytheweigh
Public Relations
Tim Blythe Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3204
Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3224

Copies of this release are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

ENDS


Mineninfo

Serabi Gold Plc

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.serabigold.com


