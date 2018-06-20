Rambler Metals and Mining PLC: Results of General Meeting

Newfoundland, Canada (FSCwire) - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) (”Rambler” or “the Company”), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer is pleased to announce that at its General Meeting held today, all Resolutions as set out in the Notice of General Meeting were duly passed.

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Following the completion of its Phase II expansion Rambler’s focus is to sustain mine and mill production at 1,250 mtpd in 2018. Upon sustaining its Phase II production target, Rambler will continue advancing Phase III engineering studies with a view to further increase production to 2,000 mtpd at the Ming Mine.

Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of the former producing Little Deer/ Whales Back copper mines and has strategic investment in the former producing Hammerdown gold mine.

Rambler is dual listed in London under AIM:RMM and in Canada under TSX-V:RAB.

