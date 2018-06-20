Enforcer Gold Intersects 0.73 g/t Gold Over 219.7 Meters on the MOP II Gold-Copper Deposit, Roger Project

TSX-V: VEIN | FSE: N071

TORONTO, June 20, 2018 /CNW/ - Enforcer Gold Corp. ("Enforcer" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VEIN – FSE: N071) is pleased to announce the results from its 2018 Phase 1 diamond drilling program on the MOP II gold-copper deposit. The Roger Project is located 5 km north of Chibougamau, Quebec, has all-season road access and is crossed by a power line that serviced the past-producing Troilus Mine. Enforcer is earning a 50% interest in the project from project operator, SOQUEM.

The 2018 Phase 1 program was completed in April with the drilling of 11 holes totalling 3,068 m. The primary objectives of the program were the twinning of 8 historic holes on the Main zone, for which the core is no longer available, and deeper drilling (>300m vertical) to determine if mineralization continues at depth on the eastern portion of the deposit.

Highlights include:

Hole 1206-18-85: 0.83 g/t Au over 112 m

Hole 1206-18-87: 0.71 g/t Au over 147.8 m

including 1.07 g/t Au over 64.8 m

Hole 1206-18-88: 0.73 g/t Au over 219.7 m

including 1.32 g/t Au over 57.7 m

Hole 1206-18-89: 0.54 g/t Au over 230.1 m

Hole 1206-18-94: 0.29 g/t Au over 514.5 m

including 0.89 g/t Au over 81.0 m including 0.50 g/t Au over 219.5 m



President and CEO, Steve Roebuck, comments:

"Results from the twinned holes have exceeded our expectations in that the mineralization is very consistent throughout each hole and in most cases the grades and widths exceed the historical results. This has significantly boosted our confidence on the potential for defining a bulk-tonnage deposit at Mop-II that is potentially amenable to lower-cost, open-pit mining techniques. With the historic data now validated, the Company has a robust database to work with and will proceed with updating the resource estimate, targeted for release later this summer. Planning for the next phase of exploration is underway with emphasis on targeting areas that have the best potential to increase the resource base."

The 8 twinned holes have verified the results from the 8 historical holes (Table 2) with mineralization beginning at or near surface and continuing for significant lengths down hole. Holes 1206-18-93 and 94 were collared to the east of the lesser explored North zone and drilled to intersect the Main zone at depth. Both holes intersected mineralization on strike of the North zone, extending its potential strike extent to over 450 m. Hole 1206-18-94 demonstrated continuous lower-grade mineralization over an impressive 514.5 m of core length to a vertical depth of ~400 m. Hole 1206-08-25 was a deepening of historical hole 1206-08-25 from 375 to 521.5 m down hole, also confirming that a very broad halo of lower-grade mineralization extends at depth below the Main zone.

Detailed drill hole location plans and cross sections are available in the Roger Map Gallery.

Table 1. Significant Results from the 2018 Phase 1 Drill Program

Hole ID Azm (deg) Dip (deg) From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) 1206-18-85 225 -55 3.7 115.7 112.0 0.83 Including



35.5 96.5 61.0 1.12 1206-18-86 225 -55 4.0 91.6 87.6 0.35 Including



40.0 55.0 15.0 1.02 1206-18-87 180 -55 22.7 170.5 147.8 0.71 Including



50.2 115.0 64.8 1.07





183.6 211.0 27.4 0.42 1206-18-88 180 -54 13.3 233.0 219.7 0.73 Including



46.5 104.2 57.7 1.32 Including



118.2 155.8 37.6 0.46 1206-18-89 225 -58 22.0 252.1 230.1 0.54 Including



76.8 97.5 20.7 1.02 Including



167.5 245.5 78.0 0.76 1206-18-90 225 -55 7.5 142.5 135.0 0.66 Including



9.0 40.5 31.5 1.03 Including



67.5 76.0 8.5 1.25 1206-18-91 180 -55 37.0 268.8 231.8 *0.22 Including



151.0 201.5 50.5 0.31 1206-18-92 172 -55 25.5 256.5 231.0 0.25 Including



161.1 189.5 28.4 0.44 Including



203.5 220.1 16.6 0.82 1206-18-93 180 -55 55.0 97.0 42.0 0.26





155.0 196.2 41.2 0.38





248.7 266.0 17.3 0.31 1206-18-94 180 -54 15.0 529.5 514.5 0.29 Including



298.0 517.5 219.5 0.50 and



436.5 517.5 81.0 0.89 1206-08-25 180 -50 423.0 520.5 97.5 0.14



Notes to Table 1: All holes presented in Table 1 were completed by NQ diamond (core) drilling. Widths represent down hole core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. *Hole 1206-18-91 intersected underground workings from 128.3 to 131.2m downhole; hence, 2.9 m of drill core is missing from the intersection where host rock with potential mineralization has been mined out. As such, the true grade of the intersection is unknown and a value of "0" was assigned to the interval.

The 8 holes presented in Table 1 were drilled to twin 8 holes drilled by Flanagan Inc. from 1986 to 1988. These historical holes were selected in order to achieve a representative sampling of the mineralized zone rather than targeting the best historical grades. The twinning program has successfully corroborated the results of the historic drilling and in all cases returned anomalous gold beginning at or near surface and extending over very significant widths.

Table 2. Comparison of Historic (1986-1988) and 2018 Twin Hole Results

Year Drilled Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) 1988 88-MOP2-33 4.35 115.47 111.12 0.37 2018 Twin 1206-18-85 3.70 115.70 112.00 0.83











1988 88-MOP2-32 10.4 81.86 71.46 0.16 2018 Twin 1206-18-86 4.0 91.6 87.60 0.35











1986 86-MOP2-11 24.1 248.5 224.40 0.33 2018 Twin 1206-18-87 22.7 228.0 205.30 0.58











1986 86-MOP2-04 16.0 224.6 208.60 0.71 2018 Twin 1206-18-88 13.3 233.0 219.70 0.73











1988 88-MOP2-48 24.32 195.11 170.79 0.46 2018 Twin 1206-18-89 22.0 252.1 230.10 0.54











1988 88-MOP2-37 9.0 112.4 103.40 0.25 2018 Twin 1206-18-90 7.5 142.5 135.00 0.66











1987 87-MOP2-07 30.8 239.45 208.65 0.23 2018 Twin 1206-18-91 37.0 268.8 231.80 *0.22











1987 87-MOP2-09 18.5 233.45 214.95 0.32 2018 Twin 1206-18-92 25.5 256.5 231.00 0.25



Notes to Table 2: All holes presented in Table 2 were completed by diamond (core) drilling. Widths represent down hole core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. *Hole 1206-18-91 intersected underground workings from 128.3 to 131.2m downhole; hence, 2.9 m of drill core is missing from the intersection where host rock with potential mineralization has been mined out. As such, the true grade of the intersection is unknown and a value of "0" was assigned to the interval. All non-assayed intervals in the historical holes were assigned a value of "0".

Gold mineralization at the MOP-II deposit correlates with broad alteration zones of sericitization and silicification that are largely contained within a 2.2 km long by 0.4 km wide quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusion. The mineralization is homogenous, generally low grade and occurs over broad intervals. In addition to the 58,000 m of diamond drilling now completed on the Roger property, underground exploration undertaken in 1988 included 1,177 m of development and over 1,000 m of chip sampling.

Historical Resource Estimate

As reported on January 22, 2018, a 2006 NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate on the deposit by Scott Wilson Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. for SOQUEM, estimated using an average long-term gold price of US$500 per ounce, totalled 167,200 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category as follows:

Historical Inferred Resource Estimate – January 2006

Zone Tonnes Au g/t Au oz Cu % Main 3,216,000 1.61 166,200 0.04 North 24,000 1.32 1,000 0.12 Total 3,240,000 1.61 167,200 0.04

Notes:

1. The resource estimate was prepared by qualified person, Bernard Salmon, Eng., of Scott Wilson Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. 2. Mineral Resources were estimated according to CIM definition standards (2005). 3. Mineral Resources were estimated at cut-off grades of 1.0 g/t Au 4. Mineral Resources were estimated using an average long-term gold price of US$500 per ounce, and a US$/C$ exchange rate of 1:1.20. 5. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

N.B.: Enforcer considers the 2006 estimate as a historical resource estimate that has relevance to the project; however, a qualified person for the Company has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and as such it should not be relied on.

QAQC

The 2018 Phase 1 drilling program was managed by project operator, SOQUEM, utilizing standard industry procedures and protocols and following a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") program. Sample preparation and analysis were performed by ALS Minerals in Val-d'Or, Quebec, a CAN-P-1579, CAN-P-4E (ISO/IEC 17025:2005) accredited testing laboratory. Gold grades are determined using a standard fire assay with atomic absorption finish on a 30g pulverized fraction. Samples grading above 2 g/t are re-assayed using fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 30g fraction on both the pulps and rejects. SOQUEM routinely inserts blanks, duplicates and standards in the sample sequence as part of its internal QAQC program.

The Company also wishes to announce that its board of directors has resolved to change auditors from Jackson and Company Chartered Accountants (Jackson & Co.) to UHY McGovern Hurley LLP, (UHY) effective June 20, 2018. At the request of the Company, the former auditor Jackson & Co. has resigned and UHY has been appointed the successor auditor as of the effective date of June 20, 2018.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 ("NI-51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice ("Notice") on SEDAR together with letters from both Jackson & Co. and UHY, with each letter confirming that it is in agreement with the statements contained in the Notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between Jackson & Co. and the Company.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM Inc., a subsidiary of Ressources Québec, is a leading player in mineral exploration with its mission to explore, discover and develop mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM has participated in more than 350 exploration projects and contributed to major discoveries of gold, diamonds, lithium and other mineral commodities in Quebec.

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company and is earning a 100% interest in the Montalembert gold project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) and a 50% interest in the advanced-stage Roger porphyry gold-copper project from SOQUEM. Both properties are located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi greenstone belt and have excellent road access and nearby infrastructure and amenities.

Enforcer's VP Exploration, Antoine Fournier, PGeo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the exploration of its Roger project, the exploration potential and analogous deposit potential of the Roger project and the timing of the Company's exploration programs. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete transactions on terms announced; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Enforcer Gold does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

