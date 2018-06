Millrock Provides Update of Exploration Activity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V:MRO) (OTCQX:MLRKF) ("Millrock") reports that drilling is underway at the Alaska Range Project. Millrock is the exploration operator and work is being funded by PolarX Mining Ltd. (“PolarX”) (ASX:PXX). Millrock owns 9.76% of Polarx shares and is entitled to milestone payments and royalty payments on portions of the project.



Additional details about the drilling program and photographs appear in a PolarX press release that can be found at this link.

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is active in Alaska, British Columbia, the southwest USA and Sonora State, Mexico. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, Altius, and Riverside. Millrock is a major shareholder of junior explorers PolarX Mining Limited and Sojourn Exploration.

