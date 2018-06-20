Western Uranium to attend John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference

TORONTO and NUCLA, Colo., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium Corp. (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western” or the ”Company”) announces that it will attend the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals and Natural Resources Conference 2018 to be held in Holmdel, New Jersey on June 27th and 28th. Western’s Chief Executive Officer George Glasier will be presenting at 9:30am (ET) on June 27th. The event will be webcast and interested parties are invited to the live webcast at: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/vir17.



Access and supporting information will also be facilitated through the News & Media section of the Company website at: http://western-uranium.com/media.html.

Recent updates to this section of the website include interviews and a panel discussion from spring 2018 mining conferences and a recently released analyst's research report from Western’s U.S.-based capital markets consultant RB Milestone Group, LLC (www.rbmilestone.com).

About Western Uranium Corporation

Western Uranium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States and development and application of ablation mining technology.

