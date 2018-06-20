Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 20, 2018 /CNW/ - Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSX.V: JUB) (the "Corporation") reports the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of Class A Common Shares of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") held on June 19, 2018.

The total number of shares represented at the meeting was 7,171,613 representing approximately 91.57% of the 7,831,578 issued and outstanding Class A Common Shares of the Corporation.

The following five (5) director nominees, as set out in the management information circular dated May 15, 2018 (the "Information Circular"), were elected to serve as directors of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are otherwise elected or appointed:

1. Jeffrey J. Becker 97.40% For; 2.60% Withheld/Abstain 2. Warren Becker 97.40% For; 2.60% Withheld/Abstain 3. Michael Burke 97.41% For; 2.59% Withheld/Abstain 4. Grant V. Ohman 97.41% For; 2.59% Withheld/Abstain 5. Summer J. Becker 97.40% For; 2.60% Withheld/Abstain

The Shareholders approved UHY McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants ("MHC"), by a vote of 97.41% For; 2.59% Withheld/Abstain, to serve as auditor of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed and that the remuneration of the auditor be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

Further details on these matters are set forth in the Corporation's materials accessible on the Corporation's SEDAR corporate profile page.

