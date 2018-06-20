Diamcor Closes First Tranche of Financing

/THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

Shares Issued and Outstanding: 54,659,623

TSXV:DMI

OTCQB:DMIFF

KELOWNA, BC, June 20, 2018 /CNW/ - Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), (the "Company") announces it has sourced vendor financing for a portion of the equipment being installed at the Company's Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, and thus has elected to reduce the size of the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to CND$5,000,000 to CND$3,500,000 and has revised the unit price of the Offering from CND$0.40 to $0.35 per unit (the "Revised Offering'). The majority of participants subscribing to the Revised Offering consist of existing Shareholders, including 37,500 units subscribed for by a company controlled by a director of the Company, and the Company has closed a First Tranche resulting in the issuance of a total of 5,715,950 units at a price of CND$0.35 per unit for gross proceeds of CDN$2,000,582.50. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") of the Company, and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.60 until June 20, 2021. All Securities issued under the offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring on October 21, 2018.

The Company further announces that, as part of the Revised Offering, the Company has paid to one finder an aggregate cash commission of CDN$1814.40, representing 6% of the gross proceeds received from subscribers introduced to the Company by such finders, and has issued an aggregate of 5,184 non-transferable warrants to such finder (the "Finder's Warrants"), representing 6% of the number of Units sold to subscribers introduced to the Company by such finder. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.60 until June 20, 2021. The Finder's Warrants will also be subject to a hold period ending on October 21, 2018.

The Company has received additional subscription interest for the balance of the Revised Offering from various parties and anticipates closing the remaining balance of the Revised Offering in a Second and Final Tranche in the short-term, subject to the receipt and finalization of subscription documentation from various parties by the Company. The proceeds from the First Tranche of the Revised Offering will allow the Company to proceed without further delay in finalizing its initial efforts to address the insufficient recoveries of water from the Project's settling dams through the installation of additional screening equipment, which will be followed by the incorporation of paste thickening technology to support increased processing volumes at the Project for the long-term.

The planned Second and Final closing of the balance of the Revised Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange along with completion of all definitive documentation and filings as required. Additional securities issued pursuant to the Revised Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day following the date of their issuance.

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publically traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI, and on the OTC QB International under the symbol DMIFF. The Company has a well-established operational and production history in South Africa and extensive prior experience supplying rough diamonds to the world market.

About the Tiffany & Co. Alliance

The Company has established a long-term strategic alliance and first right of refusal with Tiffany & Co. Canada, a subsidiary of world famous New York based Tiffany & Co., to purchase up to 100% of the future production of rough diamonds from the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project at then current prices to be determined by the parties on an ongoing basis. In conjunction with this first right of refusal, Tiffany & Co. Canada also provided the Company with financing to advance the Project. Tiffany & Co. is a publically traded company which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TIF. For additional information on Tiffany & Co., please visit their website at www.tiffany.com.

About Krone-Endora at Venetia

In February 2011, Diamcor acquired the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project from De Beers Consolidated Mines Limited, consisting of the prospecting rights over the farms Krone 104 and Endora 66, which represent a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares directly adjacent to De Beers' flagship Venetia Diamond Mine in South Africa. On September 11, 2014, the Company announced that the South African Department of Mineral Resources had granted a Mining Right for the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project encompassing 657.71 hectares of the Project's total area of 5,888 hectares. The Company has also submitted an application for a mining right over the remaining areas of the Project. The deposits which occur on the properties of Krone and Endora have been identified as a higher-grade "Alluvial" basal deposit which is covered by a lower-grade upper "Eluvial" deposit. The deposits are proposed to be the result of the direct-shift (in respect to the "Eluvial" deposit) and erosion (in respect to the "Alluvial" deposit) of material from the higher grounds of the adjacent Venetia Kimberlite areas. The deposits on Krone-Endora occur in two layers with a maximum total depth of approximately 15.0 metres from surface to bedrock, allowing for a very low-cost mining operation to be employed with the potential for near-term diamond production from a known high-quality source. Krone-Endora also benefits from the significant development of infrastructure and services already in place due to its location directly adjacent to the Venetia Mine.

Qualified Person Statement:

Mr. James P. Hawkins (B.Sc., P.Geo.), is Manager of Exploration & Special Projects for Diamcor Mining Inc., and the Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 responsible for overseeing the execution of Diamcor's exploration programmes and a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta ("APEGA"). Mr. Hawkins has reviewed this press release and approved of its contents.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Dean H. Taylor

President & CEO

Diamcor Mining Inc.

DTaylor@diamcormining.com

Tel (250) 864-3326

www.diamcormining.com

